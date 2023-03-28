Six million euros of investment for the construction of the new management center in the industrial area of ​​Udine. The first tranche of the project should be completed by 2024. An infrastructure that will include an occupational health centre, a company canteen, a gym and an auditorium. “The total investment is around six million euros – explained the director of the Consortium Roberto Tome – foresees a first building, then further funding will be needed, but Cosef is counting on the Region, which has always been very close to our projects and programmes. We are well advanced, the final project has been approved – he added – and we will go within a month and a half to launch the tender for the construction of the work, with a contract integrated that will speed up the times. The forecast for the closure of the construction site is by the end of 2024. The project, approved a year ago – he continued – is for an infrastructure that will include an occupational medicine centre, a company canteen”. Further investments are planned for the future for an expansion on the opposite side of the Ziu. “Alongside this center, we have provided in the industrial plans also another important project which is on the other side of the ZIU, towards the municipality of Pavia di Udine, and which will see the construction of a nursery school. This center and the nursery school will complete the corporate welfare system that most companies are asking for” Tome underlined.

Tomas VenchiaruttiMorevice president of Cosef, brought the greetings of the president of the consortium Claudio Gottardo. “The place was not chosen at random – he said – is ‘physically’ close to the companies as the Consortium always is, in this way we will be able to be even more at their service, to bring faster innovation and a leaner way of working, increasing the attractiveness of the area, guaranteeing a wide range of services for the benefit of any company that aspires to establish itself”.