Audiobooks are one of the most appreciated novelties by those who may not be able to read but still manage to listen to the words of their favorite book or the much hated university textbook.

Audible, the Amazon service that allows you to listen to books, has reached a total of 10 million users and the trend continues to increase year after year. What few people know is that even PDFs can be transformed into audio.

Although by now the catalogs of online readers are very extensive, it may happen that the book you are looking for does not appear to be present anywhere or that perhaps the PDF in your possession is a university textbook and therefore not available in audio version.

Have the ability to hear what is written in the PDF it’s really important, especially for those who need to carry out multiple tasks together or for those who are forced to spend a lot of time travelling. Audiobook converter tools could really be a lifesaver, especially considering that most of them are completely free.

The first tool you can use is the site Natural Reader, with which you can transform PDF files into MP3 ready to be played. The portal supports many languages, in addition to Italian, so it is also possible to convert PDF files of other languages, such as English or French.

How to listen to a PDF easily and for free

Nautural Reader is very simple to use, in fact it will be sufficient to click on “start for free” and drag the PDF file concerned into the field. Here, through a subscription, you can access the download of the file which otherwise could only be listened to on the web page via a Chrome extension.

Zamzar it’s a very useful free alternative if you have PDF files of less than 50MB since the conversion and download will be totally free. Also Acrobat Reader di Adobe provide a similar service for free, to read your PDF just go to “View” and select the submenu “Read”, at this point you just need to decide whether to read the entire document or the single page.

Apple users will finally be happy to know that on too Mac PDFs can be read comfortably by creating an audiobook, in fact through the application “Preview“, which appears to be pre-installed on the devices, you can open a PDF, go to “Edit” and then “Voice”. Now you can easily listen to spoken text playback without having to keep your eyes on the monitor.

