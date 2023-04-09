Original title: Asia’s first brother Sun Xingmin scored 100 goals in the Premier League with only 1 penalty and 18 goals outside the penalty area.

In the latest round of the Premier League, Tottenham narrowly beat Brighton 2-1 at home. This is not because Tottenham played well, and the referee didn’t know “what is black in front of me”, but I have to say that Sun Xingmin has no solution The world wave goal is extremely exciting, and this goal is also Sun Xingmin’s 100th Premier League goal.

According to the statistics of “OPTA”, among the 100 goals of Sun Xingmin in the Premier League, there is only 1 penalty kick, because Kane is the first penalty shooter of Tottenham, and 18 goals came from outside the penalty area, which shows that Sun Xingmin’s long-range shooting ability is very important. Super strong, a world wave comes from time to time, most of them are unsolvable existences.

Among Sun Xingmin’s 100 goals in the Premier League, 4 headers, 41 with his left foot, and 55 with his right foot. He is a typical football player with extremely even feet. Among active players, there may be onlyDembele、EricsonYou can compete with Sun Xingmin as a “left and right foot monster”.

Why is it said that Sun Xingmin is the number one star in Asia?The picture above says it all. Premier League Golden Boot + Premier League 100 goals, this is the ceiling for Asian players.But it has to be said that Sun Xingmin's state has declined seriously this season. The main reason is speed and explosive power. The world wave is still there, but the counterattack

