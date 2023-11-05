Thomas Gottschalk and Karina Mroß in the “Apotheken Umschau” interview about fitness in …

Word & Image Publishing Group – health reports

Being out in public with a beautiful woman by his side is a challenge for Thomas Gottschalk (73) – and an incentive to do something about his appearance and fitness. And how does his partner feel? “It’s primarily a make-up pressure – I put on make-up more often now than before,” says Karina Mroß (61). In an interview with the health magazine “Apotheken Umschau”, the couple speaks openly about their joint sporting activities, their different attitudes to health and their relationship.

“Without lactose intolerance it’s almost insensitive”

Thomas Gottschalk remembers that “the nation” did not hold it against him that he and Karina Mroß became a couple four years ago. “It’s not like I succumbed to youth madness and dragged a young influencer over the red carpet barrier. Karina is over 60, which you wouldn’t believe when you look at her.” But how old do they really feel? For Karina Mroß it is between 50 and 55 years old, which was recently officially confirmed: “When I was detoxing, the doctors calculated my biological age – that’s what they came up with,” she admits. And Thomas Gottschalk still feels like he’s 14, “i.e. in puberty,” says the humorous entertainer. The topic of age comes up, especially when they have been to events. Because there they sometimes meet people they hardly recognize. “With fillers on your face you don’t look younger, you look completely different. I find that absolutely terrible,” says Mroß, who prefers cosmetics herself. “I would never do that. I think cosmetics offer so much today. You can do a lot of treatments without massive intervention.”

The two are also quite different when it comes to their attitude towards their own health. Gottschalk is a self-confessed suppressor and wants to bother other people as little as possible with his misery: “But today it’s the case that everyone carries their aches and pains in front of them like a monstrance and, especially online, is praised for it. Today Without lactose intolerance you are almost insensitive.” His partner, on the other hand, can perceive her body’s signals very well: “I think I understand my body better than many doctors,” says Karina Mroß.

Mroß became enthusiastic about Nordic walking

Gottschalk places more value on a healthy lifestyle than before. “When you’re past 70, you start to calculate if you want to last a few more years,” says Gottschalk. “I’ll be honest: I don’t believe in all this fumigation and yoga wisdom. But with Karina I’m doing things that I would never have done before.”

The two motivate each other during sports. The two train every day in the fitness center, at home or in the hotel. The couple walks for an hour and a half every day, except on Sundays. “Rosi Mittermaier – God rest her soul – recommended Nordic walking to me,” remembers Gottschalk. “It makes a difference whether you traipse along like that or walk with sticks and train your muscles.”

Inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger

The partnership with Karina Mroß also motivates Gottschalk for another reason: “She looks so great for her age, and I don’t want some old idiot hanging around by her side. Of course I can’t get rid of the idiot, but “Maybe I can stop aging a little,” Gottschalk smiles. “For me, as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s old buddy, muscles are of course something that makes me say: At least you can see that you’re doing something.” And he would like to have a slimmer waist – the two of them are still working on that.

About the whole interview:

