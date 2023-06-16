«Those who know don’t want to talk» – breaking latest news

They are looking for her everywhere from five days. In Florence and outside Florence, in the ex illegally occupied hotel and in nearby buildings. But say Saythe five-year-old Peruvian girl disappeared on Saturday afternoon, there is no trace. Yesterday the carabinieri from the crime scene arrived at the Astor hotel and searched for traces of the child or whoever took her away from the courtyard where she was last seen and where she was abducted. They entered the rooms of what was the Astor hotel before becoming a refuge for a hundred people of various nationalities and with the luminol they looked for any presence of blood (which have not been detected). They went to the room where Kata lives with his mother and his 8-year-old brotherand they took away the toothbrush and a comb that will serve to extract the Child’s DNA in case a comparison is needed.

Meanwhile yesterday morning at the Astor also arrived a private detective to which the family has decided to rely. Is called Walter Piazza and comes from Varese. “I want to help the investigators – he says – it is necessary for everyone inside the former hotel to collaborate a little more”, convinced that the kidnapping “is a matter not of big criminalsbut of four imbeciles to whom the situation has gotten out of hand».

While yes reports multiply of sightings around Italy, many by mythomaniacs, in the afternoon i Kata's parents were summoned back to the prosecutor's office from pm Christine von Borries and from pm Giuseppe Ledda who wanted to listen to them again with the commander of the Carabinieri investigative unit, the colonel Angelo Murgiato focus on some unclear details, starting from the time when the alarm for the disappearance was raised.

The father, michael romero, who was in jail until Tuesday for credit card theft, was questioned for two hours. Shorts and black shirt, face drawn, a rosary with a crucifix around his neck. Upon leaving the courthouse he is lost, he says he is very tired and only asks to be able to appeal for his little girl to return home: «Someone knows but doesn’t want to talk. Please help us». He is convinced that he was a planned kidnapping, looks at his wife, Kathrina Alvarez who is next to him. She remained in front of the prosecutors for an hour and retraced the stages of that day again, adding other pieces to the reconstruction of the days prior to Kata’s disappearance as well. The prosecutors then classified the minutes of the testimonies. “The situation is increasingly delicate,” say the investigators. Alongside the couple are the new lawyers who will assist them from now on: Sharon Matteoni e Philip Zanasi. The lawyer Daica Rometta of the Penelope association, which deals with missing persons, gave up her mandate due to “repeated external interference”.

– Miguel Romero and Katherine Alvarez, Kata’s parents

Since last night Kata's family will no longer live in the Astor hotel. Parents, brother, uncle and grandparents were brought in a reception centreby the social services of the municipality. In the occupied structure, which has been under siege by cameras and journalists since Sunday, the atmosphere is becoming increasingly heavy. Kata's disappearance and the news that she is being investigated rent rackets it's provoking tensions in the hotel where there is a real feud between three gangs, two of Peruvians and one of Romanians, who vie for control of the rooms. Also for safety reasons, the decision was made to remove Kata's family.