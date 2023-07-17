Three out of four doctors for personal contribution in the statutory health insurance system

Medical News Service Verlags-AG (change)

Hamburg (ots)

Politicians and health insurance companies avoid the topic like the devil avoids holy water – but the majority of resident doctors are convinced: If organized intelligently, a financial contribution could lead to patients using the resources in the healthcare system more appropriately. A whopping 78 percent of the almost 1,000 general practitioners and specialists surveyed were convinced in a recent survey by the medical news service (Änd) that this is the right way.

A further 14 percent consider the subject of own participation to be important in principle. However, they have doubts that the concrete implementation can be designed effectively and with little bureaucracy – and therefore advise politicians to stay away from the topic. In the end, only 7 percent of the doctors surveyed were of the opinion that a system of personal participation should not be introduced because it is antisocial and disadvantages certain population groups.

The clear vote of the medical profession in the direction of personal contribution is in contrast to the view of the health insurance companies: The managing director of supply in the AOK federal association, Dr. Sabine Richard recently spoke out against a deductible in the GKV in an interview with the medical news service. It would make access to care more difficult, especially for groups that are already socially disadvantaged.

However, it is the health insurance companies that should be responsible for calculating and collecting a deductible if the worst comes to the worst, think 63 percent of the doctors surveyed. 17 percent would find it better if the medical practices organized this, 15 percent suggest that the state thinks up a mechanism for patient participation that works alongside the known statutory health insurance structures.

Control via bonus models?

The änd also wanted to know from the doctors whether they welcome it when health insurance companies try to financially reward health-conscious behavior – for example memberships in fitness studios or participation in sports or nutrition courses. The euphoria is limited: only 28 percent answered the question with a clear “yes”. On the other hand, a full 62 percent do not think much of such initiatives because the effect is ultimately too small. A clear majority (65 percent) is also in favor of increasing taxes and duties on unhealthy stimulants (tobacco, alcohol).

The assessments of the doctors on the subject of patient knowledge are also interesting. What was meant in this case was not medical knowledge, but knowledge of the structures in our healthcare system. Should patients be better informed about who takes on which tasks and when is responsible for what? 27 percent of those who took part in the survey declined: That would not change much in the behavior of the majority. A whopping majority of 71 percent, on the other hand, takes a more positive view of the topic: They are convinced that it could contribute to more resource-saving behavior if more background knowledge about the structures in our healthcare system is provided. In the opinion of many participants, the transfer of knowledge is a joint task: health insurance companies, associations of statutory health insurance physicians, chambers or patient advice centers: all institutions must do their part. 36 percent of doctors are even in favor of teaching health at school.

But from prevention back to acute illness: Which facility can really effectively help patients in need of treatment to find the right place for treatment if the worst comes to the worst? Apparently not the health kiosks planned by Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach: Only 4 percent of the participants trust such facilities to have an important control function. The initial reception counters in the emergency rooms (19 percent), the health insurance companies (21 percent) or independent patient advice centers (24 percent) are also viewed with skepticism on this point (multiple answers were possible for this question).

On the other hand, 41 percent of the doctors in private practice trust the associations of statutory health insurance physicians – via the telephone number 116117 or information on the website – to guide people to the right practice or clinic. However, the most popular answer (67 percent of the survey participants) was that the medical practices themselves are the most effective guides in the event of a need for treatment.

No majorities for mandatory general practitioner structures

The great confidence in the coordination skills of the practices naturally leads to a closer look at the practices of general practitioners in particular: Should their guiding function be strengthened in the future? Perhaps also through further steps by the legislature? There is a clear difference between the answers given to this question by those surveyed who are general practitioners and specialists: the majority of specialists (64 percent) are skeptical on this point: there are neither enough general practitioners for further steps – nor should the free choice of doctor be restricted. This group argues that direct access to the specialist practice must remain.

In the case of general practitioners, on the other hand, the picture is reversed: only 44 percent think it is wrong to lead patients even more through general practitioners’ practices. On the other hand, 56 percent see a clear need for action. However: 36 percent of those surveyed are in favor of the fact that patients in the statutory health insurance system are obliged to see their family doctor as the first point of contact. Another 20 percent are also in favor of strengthening the pilot function – but via voluntary means such as contract models for family doctor-centered care (HzV) or corresponding optional tariffs from health insurance companies.

A total of 988 änd members, general practitioners and specialists from all over Germany took part in the online survey from July 3rd to 6th, 2023. The Hamburg-based medical news service (änd.de) is a combination of a job-related news service and an active discussion platform for internal medical knowledge exchange, to which physicians with a professional certificate have access. Around 50,000 doctors are currently members.

Original content from: Ärztenachrichtendienst Verlags-AG (Änd), transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

