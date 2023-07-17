The 10 best books on mass communication

In this collection we present a selection of five books on mass communication. These texts delve into the intriguing realm of the media and its impact on society. With a focus on both theoretical frameworks and historical perspectives, these publications shed light on the ever-changing landscape of mass communication.

Covering topics such as the digital revolution, popular culture, sociology and the birth of mass communication systems, these books offer valuable insights into the complex interaction between media, technology and society.

What are books on mass communication about?

The theories of mass communications and the digital challenge is a book that revisits classic theories of mass communication in light of the digital revolution, examining the role of mass media in shaping public opinion, and exploring phenomena such as fake news, echo chambers, and online polarization.

Apocalyptic and integrated is a collection of essays by Umberto Eco that offers a sociological reading and semiotic analysis of mass communication, examining popular culture, comics, songs, radio, television and the dichotomy between apocalyptic and integrated approaches to mass culture.

Sociology of mass communications explores the theoretical and empirical domains of media studies, covering topics such as news production, the persuasive power of advertising, and the influence of media figures on behavior, providing an instructional approach to learning about mass communication.

Theories of mass communications delves into the theories underpinning mass communication, examining its historical development and social implications of the media, making it an essential resource for anyone interested in understanding the field.

History of mass communications presents a historical account of the birth of mass communication, tracing its evolution since the 18th century and exploring the rise of radio and television in Europe and the United States, also analyzing the impact of computers and new communication systems on society .

Theory and technique of mass communications is a book that offers a comprehensive exploration of communication theories, examining various models and their applications in advertising and the fashion industry.

Media and ethicsDelving into the ethical dimensions of mass communication, it raises thought-provoking questions about controversial topics and explores the need for ethical conduct in media practices.

In Mass communication popular taste and organized social action two sociologists analyze the impact of mass communication on popular taste and social action, examining the functions and influences of the media in contemporary society.

Public sphere and mass communications in the twentieth century is a book that provides a historical perspective on mass communication, tracing its evolution and examining the cultural and political implications of mass media during the 20th century.

Mass communication and science of the mind explores the intersection of mass communication with cognitive and mind sciences examines the cognitive mechanisms that shape mass communication in contemporary society, integrating insights from various disciplines.

FAQ on books on mass communication

What are the top three books on mass communication on Amazon?

What is the best book to understand the theories of mass communication in the digital age?

Which book explores the relationship between mass communication and popular culture?

Which book provides a comprehensive overview of the sociological aspects of mass communication?

Which book is a fundamental resource for understanding theories of mass communication?

Which book traces the historical development of mass communications and its impact on society?

What is the best book to understand communication from a consistent and universally accepted perspective?

Which book discusses the ethical aspects of media communication and its impact on society?

What is a classic book that offers theoretical perspectives on mass communication and popular culture?

Which book explores the history of mass communication in the 20th century and its cultural and political implications?

Which book examines the cognitive mechanisms underlying mass communication in the contemporary world?

Summary table of the best books on mass communication

TitleAuthorEditionPagesThe theories of mass communications and the digital challengeBentivegna, Sara; Boccia Artieri, Giovanni 2019276Apocalyptic and Integrated: Mass Communications and Theories of Mass CultureEco, Umberto2001408Sociology of mass communicationsStella, Renato2012456Theories of mass communicationsWolf, Mauro2001288History of mass communicationsAnania, Francesca (edited by)2007176Theory and technique of mass communicationsBorello, Enrico; Mannori, Silvia2007168Media and ethics. Rules and ideas for mass communicationsStella, Renato2008254Mass communication popular taste and organized social actionLazersfeld, Paul Felix; Merton, Robert K.; Crisante, Stefano (edited by), Colonna, Ilenia (edited by)20209690Public sphere and mass communications in the twentieth centuryTolomelli, Marica2009215Mass communication and science of the mind. The mechanisms of consensus in the contemporary worldDi Pietro, Stefano; Gensini, Stefano (Preface) 2017114

