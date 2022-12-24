Home Health TicWatches also have their own health data subscription
Alessandro Nodari

Mobvoi, company that produces the appreciated TicWatch (here is our review of TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra) will not be particularly diligent with the updates, but decided to invest resources in the health monitoring (or at least to make users invest).

If in fact you still don’t have it news about upgrading to Wear OS 3 of its latest smartwatches, the company has just released a Tweet in which he announces a new pay piano.

Starting this week, in fact, users will find in theMobvoi app and VIP service which will include three new features:

  • Songs that help you sleep
  • Sleep information [alimentate dall’] AI
  • Mmonitoring of health data

All at the cost of 4.99 euros per month.

The three functions will be available directly in the Mobvoi app, with additional services for those who subscribe.

The songs that help you sleep they are more than 50 songs selected by Mobvoi to help you fall asleep.

Apparently, 12 of these will be available free of charge.

The AI sleep information include tips on how improve sleep and reminders to help stick to a sleep schedule. Anyone who subscribes to the VIP service will get

  • an overview of the sleep patterns weekly and monthly
  • the sleep tendencies in a Daily report

All this through the acquired data from TicWatch devices.

Il Health data monitoring instead it will include the heart rate maximum and minimum and i SpO2 data.

If this plan sounds familiar to you, you’re not alone. The new VIP service of Mobvoi looks like Fitbit Premiumwhich unlocks deeper insights into your sleep and health data by paying a subscription planbut, at least from what can be seen from the ad, they seem less rich (even if to tell the truth it costs almost half as much).

See also  Do you and I really cherish the earth so coveted by God? | Earth | Coincidence | Environment | Home | Heaven and Earth

Mobvoi offers aintroductory offer for those who want to try the new plan in preview, call “Early Bird“, which allows you to try out new features a $2.99 ​​a month if you subscribe before December 31st (it is not known how much this amount will be paid for).

Also, owners of TicWatch GTH 2 they will have access to six months free, an offer that will likely also be available on upcoming devices.

