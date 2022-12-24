Mobvoi, company that produces the appreciated TicWatch (here is our review of TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra) will not be particularly diligent with the updates, but decided to invest resources in the health monitoring (or at least to make users invest). If in fact you still don’t have it news about upgrading to Wear OS 3 of its latest smartwatches, the company has just released a Tweet in which he announces a new pay piano. Follow AndroidWorld on News news.google.com/css/images/icons-buttons.svg#tw-icon-button-brand-google”/> Starting this week, in fact, users will find in theMobvoi app and VIP service which will include three new features: Songs that help you sleep

Sleep information [alimentate dall’] AI

Mmonitoring of health data All at the cost of 4.99 euros per month.

The three functions will be available directly in the Mobvoi app, with additional services for those who subscribe. The songs that help you sleep they are more than 50 songs selected by Mobvoi to help you fall asleep. Apparently, 12 of these will be available free of charge.

The AI sleep information include tips on how improve sleep and reminders to help stick to a sleep schedule. Anyone who subscribes to the VIP service will get an overview of the sleep patterns weekly and monthly

the sleep tendencies in a Daily report All this through the acquired data from TicWatch devices.

Il Health data monitoring instead it will include the heart rate maximum and minimum and i SpO2 data.