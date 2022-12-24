More online scams, with fake ads and credits of hundreds of euros on Postepay cards. The Carabinieri of Silea reported for fraud an 18-year-old resident in the province of Brescia, with some precedents, who had had 1,570 euros credited to a Postepay by a 36-year-old resident in Villorba for the purchase of five pallets without delivering them, and making untraceable.

A 34-year-old resident of Rome was also reported for fraud, who had had 250 euros credited to a Postepay from a 33-year-old resident of Carbonera for the purchase of a pair of motorcycle boots. Again, the purchased item never arrived, and the “seller” disappeared into thin air.