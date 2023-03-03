The tingling it is a symptom that can affect the head, hands or lower limbs.

In the case of tingling hands: What are the causes and what needs to be done? Whether it happens at night, during the day or when you wake up, this disturbance, in addition to being annoying, is a sign that shouldn’t be overlooked, even if sometimes the nature of the problem isn’t worrying at all.

Sometimes it is simply due to compression of some nerves, but in some rare cases it may be a sign of a more serious conditionand you need to see a doctor.

Do you also suffer from tingling hands? Find out the possible causes and remedies.

What causes tingling hands?

If the tingling and numbness of the hand becomes a common symptom for you, probably the median nerve is too tight. This so-called median nerve runs through the carpal tunnel in the wrist. Provides sensitivity to the thumb, forefinger, middle finger and one side of the ring finger.

If the tunnel narrows, pressure occurs on the nerve and this causes tingling and numbness in the hand. This is called carpal tunnel syndrome.

This tingling usually starts in the fingertips and may be accompanied by numbness. The tingling is usually completely harmless, but it can still be annoying. Fortunately, it almost always goes away on its own once the immediate cause is addressed.

Here are some probable causes:

pinched nerve or poor blood flow to the limbs. This can result from poor posture while sitting or lying down. At night, the whole arm can “fall asleep” if you lie on it;

in cold weather, tingling in the hands can occur when the hands get cold. To protect the body from excessive heat loss, blood vessels in the hands constrict and your hands may tingle or feel numb;

tendonitis can also cause discomfort in the hands. It is caused by overexertion due to monotonous movements. This can include typing on the computer, but also ongoing manual work. Tendonitis is accompanied by severe pain, which occurs even when the hand is not moved;

permanent damage to the nervous system;

addiction to nicotine and alcohol consumption;

stress and anxiety;

rheumatoid arthritis;

vitamin B and E deficiency;

diabetes;

multiple sclerosis;

Parkinson’s disease;

breast cancer.

Tingling in the hands: here’s when to worry

Tingling in the hands and other parts of the body it can be a warning sign from your body and the symptom of a more serious disease.

If the tingling in your hands lasts longer than usual or occurs very frequently and for no apparent reason, it may be advisable to consult a doctor.

This is the only way to rule out serious damage to the nervous system or cancer.

Remedies for tingling hands

I remedies against tingling handsvery often, are related to the treatment of the underlying disease and therefore to the cause.

To obtain a correct diagnosis of any pathology that causes the disorder, it is necessary to consult a doctor. Only by treating the underlying pathology, in fact, will it be possible to solve the problem of pins and needles permanently.

In the case of carpal tunnel, for example, day hospital surgery is decisive. If it is the effect of an addiction, it will be necessary to detoxify and eliminate alcohol and nicotine.

If, on the other hand, the disturbance concerns the lack of nutrients, it will be necessary to contact a nutritionist to change one’s diet.

The advice we can give you is: let a professional help you eliminate the symptoms and their causes.