Tips and means for anti-slip mat

Safety in the bathroom can be increased by using bath mats. Regular cleaning of your shower mat is necessary to maintain hygiene. If you’ve used a bathmat before, you know that cleaning it can be tricky as dirt and grime can build up over time – even mildew. There are several methods to clean these anti-slip mats so there is no need to buy a whole new mat, which is good news. You can find out how to clean and disinfect your shower mat in the following article – we also have extra tips for yellowed mats!

Disinfect rubber shower mat with home remedies – vinegar

If you need a natural cleaning agent and want to clean without chemicals, vinegar is the first choice because it cleans almost everything effectively. You can use vinegar primarily as a solution to get rid of mold and dirt. Cleaning with vinegar is also the cheapest and easiest way to sanitize your bathmats.

If you want to sprinkle your bath mat

You can make a DIY cleaning solution like this: Mix a small amount of dish soap and water with vinegar in a spray bottle. Spray the entire surface of the shower mat and leave the spray on for about 5 to 10 minutes. Thoroughly clean the mat with a brush, making sure to remove the stubborn stains. Then rinse the mat with water and hang to dry naturally.

Soak bath mat in vinegar solution

Prepare a hot water bath by adding white vinegar and dish soap (or baking soda) to the sink or tub, using about 1 cup of vinegar. After that, completely immerse the soiled bath mat in the cleaning solution. Wait about 30-60 minutes before scrubbing and rinsing the mat.

Clean yellowed shower mat with baking soda

Similar to vinegar, baking soda is an effective, natural cleaner that removes stains and dirt. With baking soda (or baking soda) you can turn your yellowed rubber bath mat white again in a flash. Make a mixture of water and baking soda but be careful not to use too much water as the mixture should resemble a paste. Apply the mixture evenly to the mat and let it sit for about 15 minutes. You can use any type of scrubber to thoroughly remove the dirt and slime. If you only have an old toothbrush, you can use that as well.

To remove the paste, rinse the mat thoroughly with warm water. To ensure the baking soda paste is thoroughly removed, it may be necessary to scrub a little more during the rinsing process.

Use household washing-up liquid

An alternative method of cleaning your mats would be to use dish soap. Dampen a sponge with hot water and take a small amount of dish soap. With it you can carefully remove all stains and dirt that have accumulated on the anti-slip mat.

If you encounter stubborn stains, soak the mat in soapy water for 15 to 20 minutes before attempting to clean again. After the cleaning process is complete, you should wash off any remaining residue and allow the mat to air dry.

Get the anti-slip mat clean again in the dishwasher

For a thorough cleaning, wash your bath mats in the dishwasher. It should be noted that the dishwasher can also clean other items than those normally associated with it. Soft rubber bath mats and other bathing essentials can be washed in the dishwasher. Although some people have concerns about the hygiene of putting soiled bath mats in the dishwasher, running the self-cleaning program afterwards can allay those concerns.

This is how you get your heavily soiled shower mat sparkling clean again: Put dishwashing liquid or white vinegar in the dispenser provided. Turn on the dishwasher and run a full cleaning cycle. After that, it is advisable to let the mats air dry. In order to always have a mold-free mat, it is advisable to carry out this process on a weekly basis.

Clean shower mat and remove mold with bleach

It’s easy to clean a bath mat with bleach. You should first make your own cleaning solution: mix 1 part bleach with 4 parts water in a bucket. Soak your rubberized bath mat in the solution and let it soak for about 15 minutes. After that, you can gently scrub the mat with a cleaning brush, rinse thoroughly with warm water and let it air dry. How to get a sparkling clean bathroom mat in no time!

Wash the bath mat properly in the washing machine

You can effortlessly clean your rubber bathmat by throwing it in the washing machine along with some bath towels and your regular detergent. Once the washing process is complete, simply hang the bath mat to air dry. This gives you a flawless bath mat without the need for scrubbing or making a mess.