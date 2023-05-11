Miguel Ponce: “The exchange rate must be unified, this type of gap cannot continue to exist”

The dollar stocks is something so common in the Argentine economy of the last 70 years that it could become a national custom. This measure limits the entry and exit of foreign currency, affecting the free functioning of the economy.

In this context, we communicate with Miguel Ponceeconomist and former minister during the government of Raúl Alfonsín, who spoke about the impact of the exchange rate stocks on the economy.

“The stocks are associated with a figure such as Guillermo Morenowho promoted the affidavits for imports,” said Ponce, who later completed: “There was a very favorable tailwind but the same there were currency restrictions”.

“The only genuine dollars are those of those sectors that have a positive balance in the trade balance,” explained the economist. “74% of imports are inputs for the national industry”he added.

Likewise, the interviewee said that “operating in a context of lack of dollars is extremely difficult.” “Importing companies had to buy export quotas to maintain their activity,” he explained.

Later, Ponce said that the Secretary of Commerce Matías Tombolini is doing “malpractice”. “There is a great failure in the Fair Prices policy, the increases in food inflation are above average,” the expert shot.

Finally, Ponce said that “as long as the current government is in place, importers will continue selling to the parallel and buying from the official one.” “The exchange rate must be unified, this type of gap cannot continue to exist”he concluded.