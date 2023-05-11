Change and Unchanging from 16 to 19——Interview with Gu Ailing_Guangming Net

Xinhua News Agency, Paris, May 8 (Reporter Xiao Yazhuo) Came to Paris to participate in the award ceremony of the Lawrence World Sports Awards. Gu Ailing’s schedule was very tight-“8 hours of homework” on the flight, and she insisted on running in the morning every day in Paris , It starts at 10 kilometers at every turn. She also submitted an assignment online just the night before the awards ceremony.

Just like when she was a fledgling at the Lausanne Winter Youth Olympics three years ago, Gu Ailing has been trying to find a balance between various identities. Fortunately, she has been doing well on this road.

At the 2023 Lawrence Awards Ceremony on the evening of the 8th, Gu Ailing was elected the best extreme athlete by virtue of his outstanding performance in winning two golds and one silver at the Beijing Winter Olympics last year, becoming the first freestyle skier to win the Lawrence Award At the same time, he also became another Chinese athlete who won awards in Lawrence after Liu Xiang, Yao Ming and Li Na and other sports predecessors.

On May 8, Gu Ailing, who won the Best Extreme Athlete Award of the Year, was showing the trophy.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing

“It’s a great honor to be associated with the names of these legendary athletes.” After winning the award, Gu Ailing said in an exclusive interview with a reporter from Xinhua News Agency, “So today I don’t want to just celebrate my personal honor, but want to share The ‘positive energy’ that sports bring to my life, such as love, passion, self-confidence, tenacity, etc., can be passed on to more people.”

Since entering the public eye, Gu Ailing has been regarded as an omnipotent genius girl. She loves sports and became the Olympic champion of freestyle skiing, and even won two Olympic gold medals; she did not delay her studies, and went to Stanford, a prestigious school with honors; her spare time life is also wonderful, and she can be seen frequently in film festivals and fashion weeks her figure.

But in Gu Ailing’s own opinion, all of this is hard-won, but his hard work and dedication behind the scenes are usually not seen.

On February 14, 2022, Chinese player Gu Ailing was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wu Zhuang

“Maybe my life looks particularly easy and smooth sailing, but the reality is not like this.” Gu Ailing said, “Behind these surfaces, there are too many parts that everyone cannot see, and these invisible parts are The most difficult. It is easy to be without success, just like I always find time to catch up with homework, and always try to find the best state in training, all of which require me to pay a lot of hard work. Of course I I also feel very lucky to have the opportunity to accomplish these things and be recognized. But it is really, really hard!”

In the 2020 Lausanne Winter Youth Olympic Games, the 16-year-old Gu Ailing won two golds and one silver in a blockbuster. At that time, after training and competition every day, the first thing she had to do was to return to the Youth Olympic Village to catch up with her homework. That year, in order to better prepare for the Beijing Winter Olympics, Gu Ailing had to complete two years of high school within one year in order to graduate early. Not only did she do it, but she also got an acceptance letter from Stanford University after graduation.

On January 22, 2020, Gu Ailing showed the three medals she won in this Winter Youth Olympic Games after the awards ceremony of the Women’s Freestyle Skiing Big Jump in the 3rd Winter Youth Olympic Games.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Yang

Today, three years later, the 19-year-old Gu Ailing is already a freshman in school. With the halo of Olympic champion, he appeared on the scene of the world‘s top sports hall of honor. Everything seems to have changed. But when she said that she was still “struggling” to turn in an assignment the night before, everything seemed to be the same as it was three years ago.

How does Gu Ailing feel?

“I just feel like I’m busier and things are harder, but other than that, professionally, I’m still the same as I was three years ago. I’m finishing my studies, I’m training the same, I’m doing the same thing. Wanting to do everything the best is also passing on my ideas to the world, and I hope my efforts can inspire more people. Nothing has changed.”

“But on the other hand, I feel that I am more mature than before, but there is nothing to say. Anyone from 16 to 19 years old will become more mature.” Gu Ailing said with a smile.

On May 8, Gu Ailing, who won the Best Extreme Athlete Award of the Year, was showing the trophy.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing

In her view, one of the manifestations of being more mature is being able to face the negative and critical voices about oneself that appear on the Internet more calmly.

“There are a lot of rumors about me, but 90% of them are false, so I don’t have to take them to heart. Maybe when I was 15 years old, it would be very sad to see some negative content, but now I have grown up by 4 years, I have a stronger heart, I know that some bad or even malicious comments will always happen, but I can already face it better.” Gu Ailing said.

