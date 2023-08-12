Home » TMW – Rome, after Matic at Rennes accelerated for the loans of Paredes and Renato Sanches
Health

TMW – Rome, after Matic at Rennes accelerated for the loans of Paredes and Renato Sanches

by admin

Nemanja Matic leaves Rome. The Serbian midfielder will live a new adventure in France, at Rennes, a club that has reached an agreement with the Capitoline club for a permanent transfer for €3 million. Now, however, Roma want to accelerate the market in terms of revenue. Obviously starting with the one linked to the midfield.

According to the latest reports from the editorial staff of TuttoMercatoWeb.com, in the next 48 hours there will be an acceleration for Renato Sanches and Leandro Paredes. Both under Paris Saint-Germain, to which the Giallorossi club requests the onerous loan with the right of redemption for one, the Portuguese, and the dry loan for the other, the Argentine (but for the latter PSG wants to insert the right of redemption).

See also  The Japanese billionaire Maezawa returns to Earth after 12 days as a tourist on the ISS

You may also like

Hairstyles from 70 that make you younger: the...

Roma-Matic, it’s over: he goes to Rennes. Pinto...

7 places for your summer vacation in Greece

Overdiagnosis of Irritable Bowel Syndrome: The Importance of...

Tried a new vaccine against malaria

Discovered by the Cnr a new technique for...

“I learned that it was not a hunger...

Scientists find microplastics in the human heart

How Junk Food Affects the Quality of Sleep...

breaking of SUMMER by the end of August?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy