TMW – Rome, after Matic at Rennes accelerated for the loans of Paredes and Renato Sanches

Nemanja Matic leaves Rome. The Serbian midfielder will live a new adventure in France, at Rennes, a club that has reached an agreement with the Capitoline club for a permanent transfer for €3 million. Now, however, Roma want to accelerate the market in terms of revenue. Obviously starting with the one linked to the midfield.

According to the latest reports from the editorial staff of TuttoMercatoWeb.com, in the next 48 hours there will be an acceleration for Renato Sanches and Leandro Paredes. Both under Paris Saint-Germain, to which the Giallorossi club requests the onerous loan with the right of redemption for one, the Portuguese, and the dry loan for the other, the Argentine (but for the latter PSG wants to insert the right of redemption).

