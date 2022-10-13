The man who had installed expensive acer gymnastics equipment in an acer accommodation so that he could use it to build muscles does not seem to have any financial problems. It was a pity, however, that the home of Castello d’Argile, in the locality of Venezzano, had been illegally occupied.

When this morning the operators, the carabinieri of the station and of San Giovanni in Perscieto and the staff of the municipal social services arrived to vacate the apartment, they found barbells, benches and everything needed for training. The accommodation, placed under seizure, was then closed with doors and anti-intrusion panels.

“In July we had the police report of the occupation by a forty-year-old couple with a newborn – explains the president of Acer Bologna Marco Bertuzzi – and we had proceeded to warn the occupants to obtain the release of the accommodation. In September, the municipal police and social services verified that the woman had left with the child and that only the man remained, who is homeless “.

Acer then filed a complaint with the prosecutor to obtain the seizure aimed at evacuation, which took place today.

“Act of arrogance and illegality”

“Our operators were amazed to find tools even of a certain cost inside, which testify that they are not a person in such a serious condition of economic fragility. On abusive occupations, our line continues to be that of maintaining legality”, he underlines Bertuzzi.

“On legality, we are not going back one millimeter. The synergy between the municipal administration, the offices of the Reno-Galliera Union, Acer, law enforcement and the judiciary has put an end to an act of arrogance and illegality – adds the mayor of Castello D’Argile and president of the Reno-Galliera Union Alessandro Erriquez – who thinks they skip the line with

this modality, to the detriment of the people who respect the rules with patience and dignity, know how to impact with firm and decisive reactions that will cause serious consequences, even from a criminal point of view “.

