Tongue cancer, what is the disease that struck Daniele Bossari: “It grows in a subtle and not obvious way”. The symptoms and the 3 risk factors

The testimony of Filippa Lagerbäck, well-known presenter of the TV program “What’s the weather like”, is particularly touching. ci talks about her way of being next to her husband, Daniel Bossari, hit by a tongue cancer. In fact, it is no small matter to state, as Lagerbäck did, that in order to face this disease one must “hold hands, because love gives strength and strength, together with optimism, are part of the cure”. Tongue cancer is in fact a complex pathology to treat, which limits the quality of life, and every positive resource is necessary to improve prognosis and treatment.

Let’s talk about a tumor that represents approx 2% of all neoplasms diagnosed in Italy e affects men more than women. And if on the one hand the clinical picture definitely improves if the disease is diagnosed at an early stage, on the other hand, some patients tend to underestimate some symptoms making it take a long time before going to the doctor and allowing the diagnosis; while in some less fortunate cases, the tumor grows in an insidious way, coming to give symptoms only after it has spread widely.