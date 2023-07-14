Top Five Careers in Demand Among Students: Medicine, Nursing, Primary Education, Psychology, and Law

Title: High Demand for Medicine, Nursing, and Primary Education Among Students at the University of Malaga

Subtitle: Cybersecurity Emerges as Preferred Career Choice for Male Students

Date: [Today’s Date]

By: [Your Name]

Medicine, nursing, primary education, psychology, and law have emerged as the top five most requested careers among students at the University of Malaga, according to pre-registration data. The university has witnessed a strong demand for these programs during the first phase of the allocation of places, with students given until this Monday to enroll in their preferred degree or stay on the waiting list for the second award.

Medicine continues to be the most popular choice among students, with 921 students selecting it as their first option, although slightly fewer than last year. The Faculty of Malaga has opened 182 new admission places for medicine. Nursing, with 822 applications, ranks second in terms of demand, followed by primary education and psychology. Law maintains its fifth place from the previous year.

The Dean of Medicine, Pablo Lara, emphasizes the importance of these professions, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The high demand for medicine and health sciences is driven not only by the critical role health professionals play in society but also by a certain “fashion” among students who choose medicine solely on the basis of its prestige. Lara believes that students should pursue medicine only when they are genuinely committed to the profession and possess the necessary aptitudes and attitudes.

The Nursing degree has also witnessed a surge in demand, which the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Noelia Moreno, attributes to various global factors. She cites the nursing profession’s high value among citizens, as evidenced by the latest Health Barometer, which also highlighted the pandemic’s impact in elevating the visibility of nurses’ contributions to public health.

Furthermore, pre-registration data reveals a gender disparity in career preferences among pre-university students. Female students have primarily applied for nursing, medicine, psychology, primary education, among others. Meanwhile, male students have shown greater interest in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, followed by medicine, primary education, and physical activity and sports sciences.

The implementation of undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral studies has contributed to the growth and academic consolidation of the nursing discipline at the University of Malaga. Nursing programs now rank among the top five in the country according to the CYD ranking and boast high employability rates.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also played a significant role in shaping student career choices. Concern for mental health and the realization of its importance have propelled the demand for psychology studies. The Dean of Psychology, María Isabel Hombrados, highlights society’s increasing awareness of mental health care, resulting in the need for more professionals in psychology across various fields.

Lastly, the Dean of Educational Sciences, Rosario Gutiérrez, expresses satisfaction with the demand for primary education programs, emphasizing the social value of the teaching profession in fostering individual and collective development.

The second phase of the allocation of places will be announced on Friday, the 14th, providing another opportunity for students to secure their desired career paths.

[End of article]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

