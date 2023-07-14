Title: Guangdong Drug Administration’s “Triple” Policy Boosts High-Quality Development of Biomedicine

Subtitle: Key projects, enterprises, and regions identified as part of Guangdong Drug Administration’s “triple” initiative

Guangdong Province, China – The Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration has recently released its fifth batch of key projects, key enterprises, and key regions, commonly referred to as the “triple” initiative. With 10 key projects, 6 key enterprises, and 1 key region making their way onto the list, the industry has once again taken notice of this development.

Since the implementation of the “Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration’s Biomedical Industry Key Projects, Key Enterprises, and Key Regions Innovation Service Management Measures” (referred to as the “Triple” Management Measures) in January 2021, notable progress has been made. As of July, a total of 49 key projects, 47 key enterprises, and 8 key regions have been included in the “triple” list by the Guangdong Food and Drug Administration.

One of the significant achievements of the “triple” policy is the approval of numerous Guangdong-produced pharmaceutical mechanization innovative products. The drug supervision system in Guangdong Province has established a convenient service platform, providing support and assistance to promote new drug registrations and the high-quality development of the industry.

Over the past two years, the “triple” policy has facilitated the approval and marketing of 22 key projects, including innovative drugs, medical devices, and cosmetic raw materials. These advancements have been made possible through the early intervention and dedicated personnel support provided by the drug regulatory system. The introduction of project management methods, a research-examination linkage, and a construction-examination linkage mechanism has paved the way for innovative products to enter the market efficiently.

Notable breakthroughs resulting from the “triple” policy include the approval of Shenzhen Hannuo Medical Technology Co., Ltd.’s extracorporeal cardiopulmonary support auxiliary equipment and disposable membrane oxygenator kits, becoming the first domestically-made extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) equipment and consumables approved in China. Additionally, the conditional approval of Guangdong Zhongsheng Ruichuang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.’s Class 1 innovative drug Laritevir Tablets and the registration of cosmetic raw materials by Shenzhen Weiqi Pharmaceutical Research and Development Co., Ltd.’s “Oligopeptide-215” serve as testament to the effectiveness of the “triple” policy.

Furthermore, the “triple” policy has expedited the research and development, as well as the marketing, of innovative traditional Chinese medicines. Guangdong Province has witnessed the registration of 18 new traditional Chinese medicines in the last three years, indicating a steady increase in innovation and the number of declared varieties.

Additionally, the implementation of the “triple” initiative has played a crucial role in promoting the high-quality development of Guangdong’s biomedical industry and driving local economic growth. Strategic cooperation agreements have been signed with various entities, establishing innovation bases, promoting comprehensive reform initiatives, and supporting the development of medical and health industries in different regions of Guangdong Province.

Jiang Xiaodong, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Bureau of the Guangdong Provincial Food and Drug Administration, stressed the importance of the “triple” innovative service within the comprehensive reform of drug supervision. He emphasized the need to capitalize on Guangdong’s advantages, optimize the business environment, and continue supporting the high-quality development of the biomedical industry.

As the Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration’s “triple” policy continues to provide key assistance and support, it is expected to further fuel the high-quality development of biomedicine in the region.

(Chen Hairong)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

