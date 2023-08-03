Top Hunger Breakers for a Healthy and Refreshing Summer Diet

Title: Beat the Summer Heat with Ideal Hunger Breakers for a Healthy Diet

Summer is a season of fun and outdoor activities, but it also brings changes to our food needs. To maintain a healthy and balanced diet, it is essential to include refreshing and light hunger breakers that combat the heat, asthenia, and water retention. These snacks help distribute daily food requirements, prevent hunger pangs, and keep energy levels up throughout the day.

There are various hunger breakers suitable for the summer season that provide essential nutrients to help us tackle our daily commitments. Experts recommend incorporating at least two hunger breakers into our routine – one mid-morning and the other in mid-afternoon, approximately two to three hours after a main meal.

The following are the ideal hunger breakers for summer:

Apricot: This seasonal fruit is rich in mineral salts, fiber, and beta-carotene, which aids in the production of vitamin A. The presence of vitamin A stimulates the production of melanin, making it easier and faster to attain a sun-kissed tan.

Tomato: A favorite ingredient for a light bruschetta, tomatoes are packed with lycopene, a potent antioxidant that fights oxidative stress. It serves as a valuable ally in keeping the skin young and counteracting the harmful effects of UV rays.

Watermelon: Known for its refreshing and hydrating properties, watermelon helps eliminate waste and toxins from the body while preventing water retention, responsible for the formation of cellulite. It is also a great source of vitamins A, C, B, and B6, contributing to a strengthened immune system.

Dried fruit: Almonds, hazelnuts, cashews, and pistachios are rich in magnesium and potassium, making them ideal for combating tiredness caused by hot temperatures. Additionally, dried fruits help maintain heart health by reducing bad cholesterol levels in the blood.

Pumpkin seeds: Oilseeds such as pumpkin seeds, chia, quinoa, flax, and sunflower are packed with vitamins B and E, proteins, and essential fatty acids like omega-3 and omega-6. Including them in your summer snacks will provide a nutritional boost.

Banana: Consuming a banana daily brings numerous benefits like increased potassium, fiber, and vitamins such as vitamin C and vitamin B6. Bananas help combat fatigue, improve mood, and support overall well-being.

Blueberries: Bursting with antioxidants, blueberries strengthen the body against harmful substances. They contain fiber, vitamins K and C, and improve blood circulation, reducing the unpleasant sensation of heavy legs caused by hot temperatures. Blueberries are also beneficial for maintaining healthy vision.

Smoothies: Fruit, vegetable, or vegetable-based drinks offer a perfect blend of vitamins, mineral salts, and fiber. Adding yogurt or cow’s or vegetable milk provides a source of protein. These satiate hunger and quench thirst simultaneously, making them an excellent choice for summer hydration.

Including these ideal hunger breakers in your daily routine will not only help you beat the summer heat but also support a healthy, well-rounded diet. Embrace these delicious and nutritious snacks to keep you energized and ready for all your summer adventures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

