New Additions and Departures: Xbox Game Pass August Update

August Brings New Titles and Farewells to Xbox Game Pass

August has arrived, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers have plenty to look forward to this month. Several exciting games have been added to the service, offering a diverse range of gaming experiences.

One of the standout titles that became available to subscribers yesterday is the beloved indie gem, Celeste. This critically acclaimed platformer is known for its challenging gameplay and heartfelt story. If you’re a fan of exploration and relaxation, the delightful adventure game A Short Hike is also available for download today.

As the month progresses, Xbox Game Pass members can anticipate even more thrilling additions to their libraries. On August 8, the action-packed and explosive Broforce Forever will launch on the service. Players will control an elite squad of bros as they embark on a mission to save the world from evil forces. The highly acclaimed Limbo will follow on August 9, offering a hauntingly beautiful and atmospheric puzzle platformer experience.

On August 10, players can take to the skies with Airborne Kingdom, a unique city-building game set in the clouds. Construct a floating kingdom, manage resources, and explore the skies in this captivating strategy title.

However, the excitement doesn’t end there. A major highlight for Xbox Game Pass subscribers this month is the release of Everspace 2 on August 15. This highly anticipated space exploration and combat game will be available for cloud and console play. It promises stunning visuals and intense gameplay, making it a must-play for fans of the genre.

While the new additions are reason enough to celebrate, it’s also important to note that some games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass this month. After August 15, four titles will bid farewell to the service. These include the PC version of the acclaimed adventure game Death Stranding, the immersive Edge of Eternity (available on cloud, console, and PC), the adrenaline-fueled Midnight Fight Express (available on cloud, console, and PC), and the epic strategy game Total War: Warhammer III (exclusive to PC).

Xbox Game Pass continues to provide subscribers with an ever-expanding library of games, giving players the opportunity to discover new adventures and dive into beloved classics. Whether you’re a fan of platformers, action games, or strategy titles, there’s something for everyone on Xbox Game Pass this August.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

