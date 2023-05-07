DAZN is apparently planning the next big price increase

Although DAZN only tightened the price screw last year, the next increase is now apparently in the air. The subscription to the sports streaming provider could soon become even more expensive. TECHBOOK has the details.

At the beginning of 2022, the news that DAZN was raising its prices caused quite a stir. Due to expensive licenses for the Bundesliga, Champions League and Co., higher operating costs and other factors, the streaming service doubled the price of its subscription from EUR 14.99 to EUR 29.99 per month. The provider is one of the most expensive streaming services in Germany. But apparently the high subscription costs are still not enough to bring the company into the black. Another price increase cannot therefore be ruled out.

DAZN must become economically profitable

First of all: Another price increase at DAZN has not yet been confirmed. However, those responsible leave everything open in this direction. As the portal “digitalfernsehen” reports, both DACH boss Alice Mascia and CFO Darren Waterman have confirmed that they want to break even in 2023. More precisely, DAZN has to become economically profitable in Germany this year. In an interview with the sports magazine “Kicker”, Waterman said: “Our goal is to make the company profitable in the near future. Subscriptions and advertising are currently the main income of the business.” At the same time, DAZN wants to provide customers with even more service, which should benefit overall economic sustainability.

So there are some indications that DAZN may be rethinking its pricing structure. One is according to Waterman “still in a learning process”. Not only in terms of pricing, but also in terms of services and offerings. For example, DAZN only adjusted its subscription structure in the DACH region at the beginning of the year. Since then, there have been three subscriptions instead of just one package: “DAZN World“, “DAZN Standard” and “DAZN Unlimited”. For customers, this means more choice, which is also reflected in the price – the cheapest package with limited access, for example, is available for less than 10 euros. But if you want to continue to use the full range, you have to pay even more since then. The Unlimited package costs EUR 39.99.

In addition to the new package structure, DAZN has also introduced a new pay-per-view option and ad-supported channels. All measures that should flush a lot of money into the coffers in the long run. But whether that will be enough remains to be seen.

Also interesting: where you can stream which football league

The last price increase at DAZN has upset many

If DAZN is really toying with the idea of ​​another price increase, the start of the next Bundesliga season in mid-August would be a good time. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. The streaming service should not ignore the waves made by the last increase. She caused a lot of displeasure among DAZN customers. DAZN boss Alice Mascia, who has been in office since May 2022, said at the time that the prices should have been raised much earlier. First and foremost, this is likely to have something to do with the increased costs for licenses. The streaming service shows a lot of football from different leagues.