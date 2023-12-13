Top University Courses in Chile with the Best Salary and Employability: PAES 2024 Results

Results of 2024 Higher Education Access Test (PAES) Set to be Published

On January 2, the results of the Higher Education Access Test (PAES) will be published, within the framework of the 2024 Admission Process. As thousands of young people eagerly await their scores on the PAES, they are also contemplating what to study and where to study, a decision influenced by factors such as vocation, career field, and remuneration.

According to data from Mineduc, the Chilean Higher Education system consists of 58 universities, catering to a total of 780,391 students. Of these universities, 46 are accredited, representing 96.5% of the total university enrollment. Additionally, out of the 58 universities, 30 belong to the Council of Rectors (Cruch) and 29 are private universities, with the former representing 23.8% of the 2021 1st-year Undergraduate Enrollment and the latter representing 19.2%.

For those students looking to maximize their career prospects and earnings, MiFuturo.cl, a site operated by the Ministry of Education (Mineduc), offers pertinent information regarding the best university courses in terms of salary and employability. In collaboration with the Higher Education institutions, the Subdirectorate of Studies of the SII, and the Higher Education Information Service (SIES) of the Undersecretary of Higher Education, MiFuturo.cl provides a comprehensive ranking of the 20 university courses with the highest admission to the 4th year of the degree.

The latest ranking, prepared by ADN.cl with information from MiFuturo, showcases the top university courses in terms of average income in the 4th year of graduation. Topping the list is Civil Engineering in Mining with an average income of $3,446,904, followed by Medicine at $3,415,976, and Civil Metallurgical Engineering at $2,865,431. This information is paramount for students looking to make informed decisions about their field of study and future career aspirations.