Minister of Health lied on his resume, says lawyer

A title that Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo displays on his resume as a specialist in pediatric cardiovascular surgery could be false. A response from the Swedish university where he says he studied questioned whether the Minister of Health had taken that specialization.

Jaramillo Martínez is a surgeon from the University of Rosario and, according to his resume published in the Ministry of Health, the Public Service and even in the one he presented to the Mayor’s Office of Ibagué, he specialized in cardiovascular surgery in Sweden, completing that training. at Uppsala University Hospital and Lund University Hospital.

The latter is the one that has attracted attention on behalf of a lawyer named Edward Morrón, who decided to keep track of the title without finding support for what, he considers, could be a false title that the now minister proudly displays on his resume.

The lawyer contacted Lund University via email to check if Guillermo Jaramillo appeared as a student in the databases. The answer given by Caroline Morand, international coordinator of the Swedish institution, is that there was no record of the minister’s name.

In the response they indicated the possibility that he had attended the hospital as a guest. However, in another answer he clarifies that in Sweden medical universities do not offer specializations, these are the responsibility of public health providers such as county councils.

Morrón sent an email to the Swedish Council of Health and Healthcare to find out if Jaramillo Martínez was in their records. “We inform you that we have submitted the name you have provided to us and we have searched our registry and you are not listed as a doctor or specialist in Sweden. We cannot answer if he has studied in Sweden during a period of his life,” was the response the lawyer received, according to what he said.

Training in cardiovascular surgery began in the 1980s in the Nordic countries and until 1990 the registration of surgeons in that country was centralized, according to The Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, which was formalized for the case of Sweden in 1992.

Achieving the specialist title in Sweden is not easy. Applicants must have a medical license and spend 12 months interning in the hospital before beginning training. Then each hospital chooses applicants for each of the specialties, with basic knowledge and experience in surgery.

The title of specialist in Cardiovascular Surgery, awarded by The Swedish Board Of Health and Welfare, according to the Minister of Health‘s resume, was awarded in 1994. A year earlier, Jaramillo had retired from the Senate and his party to dedicate himself to surgery, according to La Silla Vacía, to perform it in Bucaramanga, but according to his degrees he would have gone to study in Sweden.

After these studies he would have entered the training program to be a cardiovascular surgeon at the Uppsala University Hospital, which he would have carried out from June 1994 to July 1996, which would have been validated by the Colombian Institute for the Promotion of Higher Education, Icfes. , as equivalent to specialization degrees for studies abroad.

Thus, there would be a difference between the Swedish and Colombian records regarding the titles and training in surgery of Minister Jaramillo, who would have worked mainly in that field during the last years of the last century. The rest of his career has been mainly political, as governor of Tolima on two occasions, more than a decade as a congressman and in recent years as a political health advisor alongside Gustavo Petro. With Infobae

