Top University Degrees with High Job Opportunities in Spain: Nursing Surpasses Medicine

Title: Nursing surpasses Medicine as the most demanded university degree, according to a report

In recent years, the Covid-19 pandemic has greatly influenced the demand for qualifications by companies. According to the ‘Infoempleo Adecco 2022 Report: Job supply and demand in Spain’, there has been a shift in the most requested university degree in 2022, ousting Medicine from the top spot.

The report highlights that Nursing, which occupied first place in the ranking of the most demanded university degrees last year, has become one of the most sought-after degrees with guaranteed work. It now holds 10.78% of the job offers, surpassing Medicine, which has fallen to the second position with 10.52% of the offers after experiencing a 2.8 point decrease in the past year.

Following Nursing and Medicine, the next most demanded university degrees are in Education and Pedagogy, ADE, ADE and Law, Computer Engineering, Psychology, Industrial Engineering, and Physiotherapy.

In another study by the BBVA Foundation called ‘U-Ranking’, it was revealed that certain university degrees have better job placement prospects. The ‘Informatics’ group, including Computing, Engineering, Industry, and Construction, emerged as the degrees with the best employment rate (96.3%). Graduates in engineering, industry and construction, and health and social services also had promising job opportunities.

On the other hand, some university careers face challenges in terms of employability. Archeology, with an employment rate of 77%, ranked lowest in the list. Other degrees with less favorable labor insertion include History of Art, Conservation and Restoration, Fine Arts, Management and Public Administration, Occupational Therapy, History, Geography and Land Use Planning, Information and Documentation, and Geography.

High employability is a crucial factor not only in finding employment but also in its quality. Choosing a university degree with high employability can increase the probability of finding a job by up to 25%. It can also enhance the chances of earning a net monthly salary of over 1,500 euros by 82% and having a job related to the field of study completed by 918%.

The changing demands of companies and the impact of the pandemic have reshaped the job market and influenced the preferences of students pursuing higher education. Nursing’s rise to prominence indicates the evolving needs of the healthcare sector and the importance of adaptable skills in the professional world.

