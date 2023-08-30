Home » NHS Becomes First in the World to Offer Cancer Immunotherapy via Injection
NHS Becomes First in the World to Offer Cancer Immunotherapy via Injection

The UK healthcare system, known as the NHS, has become the first in the world to offer cancer patients a new form of immunotherapy treatment. Patients suffering from lung, liver, and bladder cancer will now have the option to receive an injection of atezolizumab, a molecule that helps the immune system locate and eliminate diseased cells. This groundbreaking therapy replaces the previous method of delivering immunotherapy through an intravenous drip.

According to Professor Peter Johnson, Director of NHS England’s oncology sector, this world-first treatment will not only benefit patients but also alleviate the strain on public health service chemotherapy units. Offering the treatment in injection form means that patients will spend less time in the hospital, allowing for more efficient use of resources.

The UK Medicines Agency (MHRA) has approved this new regimen, which is estimated to impact approximately 3,600 cancer patients in England annually. Immunotherapy has emerged in recent years as one of the most effective methods for fighting cancer and improving long-term survival rates. By activating the immune system against cancer, patients can experience a higher quality of life while undergoing treatment.

The availability of this new injection treatment marks a significant advancement in cancer care, with the UK leading the way in providing innovative solutions for patients. Patients suffering from lung, liver, and bladder cancer can now benefit from a more convenient and effective form of immunotherapy.

For further information on this groundbreaking development, visit Today.it.

