daughters of a period of fog in the league that risks jeopardizing the qualification for the next edition ofbut this year when the jingle of the world ‘s most beautiful and important club competition playedhe always answered present. Here becauseabout 24 hours after the “da Luz” match against Benfica – valid for the first leg of the quarter-finals –For the awareness of what has been done up to now in the European field and of what will have to be done to fuel the dream of the final in Istanbul.

NO DISTRACTIONS – No distractions and no thoughts of external situations, such as the transfer market can be. And it doesn’t matter whether it’s the delicate negotiation for the renewal of Bastoni’s contract (the current deadline is set for June 2024 and Inter would gladly spare themselves a Skriniar-bis) or of Inzaghi’s future on the bench, which in the event of a further knockout tomorrow evening would see speculation about his exemption increase. Not to mention that in the last few hours Sergio Conceiçao has been indicated among his possible substitutes, who shared a fortunate experience as a footballer at Lazio and who was eliminated from the Champions League just a few weeks ago precisely at the hands of Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri.

WALK WITH THE RUSSIAN – Head, heart and “together” (paraphrasing the great Inter fan Luciano Ligabue): these are the keywords evoked by the Piacenza coach to try to overcome the next Portuguese obstacle and give a completely different meaning to a season which, at least in the league, continues to be highly negative. Today is not the time for bad thoughts and even a walk can help drive it away: like the one that the general states of Inter, with number one Steven Zhang in the lead, allowed themselves on the lawn of the Lisbon stadium. In the company of a surprise guest like the VIP fan Ignazio La Russawho for some wants to forget the institutional commitments as president of the Senate to push Inzaghi’s boys to a new venture in another night of the Champions League.