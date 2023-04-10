Home Health Inzaghi chases away the shadow of Conceiçao and mentions Ligabue. And La Russa accompanies Inter towards the match against Benfica VIDEO | Market
Health

Inzaghi chases away the shadow of Conceiçao and mentions Ligabue. And La Russa accompanies Inter towards the match against Benfica VIDEO | Market

by admin
Inzaghi chases away the shadow of Conceiçao and mentions Ligabue. And La Russa accompanies Inter towards the match against Benfica VIDEO | Market
A vigil full of tensions daughters of a period of fog in the league that risks jeopardizing the qualification for the next edition of Champions Leaguebut this year when the jingle of the world‘s most beautiful and important club competition played l’Inter he always answered present. Here because in the words of Alessandro Bastoni and Simone Inzaghi about 24 hours after the “da Luz” match against Benfica – valid for the first leg of the quarter-finals – there is room for the right emotional tension. For the awareness of what has been done up to now in the European field and of what will have to be done to fuel the dream of the final in Istanbul.

NO DISTRACTIONS – No distractions and no thoughts of external situations, such as the transfer market can be. And it doesn’t matter whether it’s the delicate negotiation for the renewal of Bastoni’s contract (the current deadline is set for June 2024 and Inter would gladly spare themselves a Skriniar-bis) or of Inzaghi’s future on the bench, which in the event of a further knockout tomorrow evening would see speculation about his exemption increase. Not to mention that in the last few hours Sergio Conceiçao has been indicated among his possible substitutes, who shared a fortunate experience as a footballer at Lazio and who was eliminated from the Champions League just a few weeks ago precisely at the hands of Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri.

WALK WITH THE RUSSIAN – Head, heart and “together” (paraphrasing the great Inter fan Luciano Ligabue): these are the keywords evoked by the Piacenza coach to try to overcome the next Portuguese obstacle and give a completely different meaning to a season which, at least in the league, continues to be highly negative. Today is not the time for bad thoughts and even a walk can help drive it away: like the one that the general states of Inter, with number one Steven Zhang in the lead, allowed themselves on the lawn of the Lisbon stadium. In the company of a surprise guest like the VIP fan Ignazio La Russawho for some wants to forget the institutional commitments as president of the Senate to push Inzaghi’s boys to a new venture in another night of the Champions League.

See also  Danger of ticks increases: RKI identifies three new TBE risk areas

You may also like

Macron back from China: “Europeans must not be...

Defaced monuments, Brothers of Italy prepares the law-beat:...

Stop picking your nose immediately – you increase...

Bundestag passes law to improve hospice and palliative...

After the crickets comes the mammoth, are you...

Inter, two certain absences and the choice between...

The Dalai Lama’s double standard

After the Easter binges, it’s time to get...

Site was not found. – Medicine and Health,...

Kremlin: ‘No hypothesis of truce for Orthodox Easter’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy