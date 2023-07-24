The participants who have been eliminated from MasterChef Celebrity 2023
Father Walter Zapata: One of the most charismatic characters, with a good sense of humor. The spiritual reference of many.
Catalina Guzman, known as the ‘Cat in Boots’, was the second eliminated after some mistakes in the elimination test.
With Crisanto Vargas, ‘Vargasvil’, there was one of the most important departures in all the time of Masterchef Celebrity 2023.
Julio César Herrera: The absence of a fried egg in a hot plate cost this actor his permanence in one of the most important reality shows nationwide.
Jairo Ordóñez: This actor, who has almost always had antagonistic roles, has stolen the hearts of viewers in recent months.
Luces Velásquez: One of the most experienced failed in a stew. Such an error cost him his permanence in the competition.
Álvaro Bayona: Remembered for an important role in Pedro el Escamoso, this actor failed to meet the expectations of the chefs in the elimination challenge.
Marcela Benjumea: One of the most beloved actresses in national television, film and theater productions, she left her mark on the gastronomic competition.