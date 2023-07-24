PSG could consider giving up Mbappé!

Killyan Mbappé’s goodbye from PSG is heating up. The Frenchman has been away from the team since last Friday and now everything would go through an agreed exit in which different variables are being evaluated. According to ‘SkySports’, PSG would even value a loan from the Frenchman until the end of the contract to save his token as long as Mbappé gave up collecting his loyalty bonus, an amount that he must receive before July 31.

PSG decided on Friday to release Mbappé. His move leaving him out of the Asian tour was a clear warning to the player to change his position: either he renews or he won’t play in Paris anymore, so it’s best for all parties to leave. The point is that there is no European team that can pay for the transfer and keep his record, so the Frenchman is clear that he will stay at PSG until he is released even if he does not play. And he remains firm in his position, so he will force PSG to make a move.

The possibility of a transfer is a lesser evil in this whole story. The Parisian club would save about 100 million euros from its file, plus about 40 million from its loyalty bonus. That option would generate enough fair-play to sign, at least, two cracks in this market.

According to ‘Skysports’, several clubs have been in contact with PSG since Friday to discuss a transfer negotiation. In Paris, the Saudi Arabia route is ruled out, but interested European clubs can only offer a limited amount of money by introducing players to lower the final price. For now, there are no offers that can be considered sufficient. And Madrid has not made a move. PSG believes that Mbappé has signed for the Whites for next season and they are willing to blow everything up… even with a loan. These last days of July would be decisive.