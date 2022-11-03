A healthy diet. Hippocrates already had the concept clear: “Let food be your medicine and medicine be your food”. Never as in recent years eating well, being healthy by eating well has become popular and of great importance, not surprisingly there is even a dedicated day, the Eat Healthy Day of November 2, in which experts and professionals of the sector come to field to support fans with targeted and effective tips in order to draw up the perfect one fitness diet to get the most out of your workouts through food.

The importance of nutrition for sportsmen is evidenced by social media: in fact, the hashtag #fitnessdiet has almost 160 thousand contents on Instagram. Further interesting information comes from some of the most important international newspapers in the sector. Among these emerges the in-depth study of Eating Well: the American portal focuses its attention, in particular, on some foods considered essential for the perfect fitness diet. From oat flakes, a dish rich in carbohydrates that is optimal in order to recover energy at the end of the most strenuous workouts, we move on to berries, useful for fighting any inflammation as a source of antioxidants, to almonds, which are a source of fats good and magnesium, and Greek yogurt, which contains proteins useful for muscle growth.

We remain on the subject of healthy dishes with further ideas, this time offered by Dr. Marco Liotti, nutritionist of Green Active, a fitness network that has over 15 thousand professionals throughout Italy and specializes in the care of the body and sustainability of its customers. “In the diet of an athlete there are foods that are essential. Primarily carbohydrates, then whole grains, pasta, rice, barley, spelled and rye. Animal proteins such as meat, fish, especially salmon, and egg white cannot be missing. And again, vegetable proteins can be considered just as noble with the classic dish of rice and beans or pasta and chickpeas. Finally, good fats are also important, coming from extra virgin olive oil and dried fruit, as well as vitamins and mineral salts. In this regard, I recommend at least 5 portions of fruit and vegetables to ensure an intake of 25-30 g of fiber and, consequently, to have a regular intestinal function “.

The experts of the British Heart Foundation are also on the same wavelength: from the much-loved carbohydrates, such as bread and wholemeal pasta, we move on to proteins, with lean meats and fish in the foreground, and to dairy products. It all ends with avocado and sunflower oil, and with the most classic protagonists, namely fruit and vegetables. Returning to the Bel Paese, here is another prominent contribution from Dr. Valentina Schirò, a biologist specializing in Nutrition Sciences: “In recent years we are witnessing a significant increase in interest in the study of nutrition applied to fitness not only for the growing number of people who regularly engage in sport, but also because finally it has been realized how proper nutrition can affect sports performance and on the goal that every single enthusiast intends to achieve. For this reason, nutrition itself is of fundamental importance. We can indeed say that training starts right at the table. If an athlete nourishes himself correctly, he contributes in this way to improve and support his psychophysical performance. There are no miraculous foods because all foods must be brought to the table in rotation in order to obtain all the nutrients necessary for the well-being of the organism “.

Here, then, 10 foods that cannot be missing from the perfect fitness diet Recommended for enthusiasts who want to get the most out of their workouts through food:

1) Rice: it is defined as the “petrol of sportsmen” because, in addition to providing energy, it helps detoxify the body from waste and has anti-inflammatory properties that make it perfect for strengthening the immune system.

2) Pollo: being a white meat, it contains various proteins, few fats and of good quality, a high digestibility and, finally, also a considerable content of vitamins and mineral salts.

3) Zucchini: cooked in different ways, they are a vegetable with a high water and fiber content and, since they are rich in potassium and magnesium, they are optimal for athletes who want to reduce their body weight.

4 eggs: they can not miss in the perfect fitness diet to be recommended to enthusiasts because, thanks to the presence of amino acids, they guarantee the protein intake necessary to face the daily rhythms.

5) Almonds: rich in unsaturated fatty acids, antioxidants, such as vitamin E, to which minerals must be added, which help to improve the daily performance of enthusiasts.

6) Extra virgin olive oil: in addition to regulating blood sugar, it makes the distribution of energy more uniform during sports performance and even helps to limit muscle cramps.

7) Avena: it is a source of essential minerals for athletes that positively affect the muscles and their functioning, in addition, it is a carrier of vitamins that provide energy.

8) Banana: as well as being complete and healthy, it is a fruit rich in potassium that counteracts hypertension, the onset of fatigue and muscle cramps.

9) Parmigiano: compared to other cheeses it has a lower quantity of fat and, at the same time, it is easy to assimilate.

10) Yogurt: it is a real source of post-workout recharge because it replenishes the mineral salts lost due to physical activity.