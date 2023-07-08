Trauma inheritance in the family

Even ancestors, whom we only know from photos in the family album, can shape our lives today. Image: Constanze Steininger

Anyone dealing with psychological symptoms that cannot be explained from their own biography should take a look at their family history.

Our ancestors can pass on their traumatic experiences to us. This transmission takes place via different transmission channels such as Sabine Lück, psychological psychotherapist, the host of the health podcast, Dr. Lucia Schmidt, explained.

In addition to evidence that epigenetics plays a role, we are shaped by values, beliefs and strategies that are lived out within the family and that depend on the fateful experiences of our ancestors. With the help of a family constellation, several generations before us can be examined and those affected today can come to the conclusion: I can distance myself from this burdensome family pattern – and not pass it on to my children myself.

