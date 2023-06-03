Travel trends 2023: off to adventure land – but safe! / Holidaymakers should…

GlaxoSmithKline GmbH & Co. KG

Finally holidays. Get out of the daily routine and into adventure: More and more holidaymakers expect more than just sun and all inclusive. A big travel trend in 2023 is individual travel. Vacationers are not only more spontaneous, they also place increasing value on new experiences. It is all the more important to be aware of possible health risks and to protect yourself against a serious illness such as hepatitis A.

Individual and sustainable forms of vacation are becoming more and more relevant and are creating a range of new travel trends: active vacationers are looking for new sporting challenges, food lovers try their hand at regional specialties and culinary trends, explorers rave about spontaneous road trips into the blue, couch surfers about theirs Experiences with local hosts, and for backpackers, the journey is the reward.

What adventurous holidaymakers are often unaware of: all of these trends harbor risks – not least the risk of contracting what is known as traveler’s hepatitis, a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus.

Holidaymakers should therefore seek advice on travel vaccinations from their general practitioner eight to twelve weeks before the trip. A hepatitis A vaccination is well tolerated and can be given together with other vaccinations. [1]

Travel trends in the risk check

If you want to go off the beaten path and experience adventure, you must not neglect the preparation. This includes finding out about health risks in good time. Caution is therefore particularly advisable with the currently popular Travel Challenges, in which you have to fulfill certain tasks while traveling (such as selfies in front of spectacular scenery, a tour of the island on a rented scooter or a long-distance spitting competition with melon seeds). It is well known that sports injuries, accidents or upset stomachs can be an issue here. The risk of contracting hepatitis A is less well known.

In addition to most tropical regions, areas with high hepatitis A incidence include the Mediterranean and the increasingly popular South-Eastern European destinations. [2] Because most infections are caused by contaminated drinking water, bath water or contaminated food, [1] Individual forms of vacation and travel trends in particular harbor risks: Spontaneously inviting people to eat with the nice local landlords can be just as much a source of infection as an ice-cold drink in the old town disco, shopping at local markets, provisions from the fruit stand on the side of the road or filling up the drinking bottle on the go . The risk of infection is particularly high in areas with low hygiene standards [3] – a risk to be aware of, especially on road trips and treks through more remote, rural regions. Since it is correspondingly difficult to avoid all contact with the pathogen, the simplest and safest form of prevention is timely vaccination against hepatitis A.

Vacationers should seek advice from their doctor on travel vaccinations such as hepatitis A and B. Further information is also available at: www.bereit-zu-reisen.de.

