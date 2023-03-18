Inflammation of the nail bed can be caused by damaged areas in the cuticle, in which germs penetrate the nail bed and cause an unpleasant inflammation. You can read about the causes of this and how you can treat the inflammation here.

The tissue under the fingernails or toenails is called the nail bed. If this becomes inflamed, there is talk of nail bed inflammation. Germs such as bacteria or fungi can trigger the unpleasant skin reaction by penetrating the skin through small wounds. Frequently, nail bed inflammation not only affects the nail bed, but also the surrounding nail area with nail fold, nail wall and cuticle. Find out here how to recognize nail bed inflammation and treat it properly.

Causes of nail bed inflammation



Injuries to the cuticles are usually caused by improper nail care, dry, cracked hands or feet and cuts. But frequent contact with water or aggressive chemicals can also trigger painful inflammation of the nail bed. Sometimes the smallest punctures, such as a splinter, are enough to pave the way for germs. Ingrown nails, nail biting or bruising also damage the fine skin around the nails. Nail bed infections on the feet are often due to pressure points on the toes. You should therefore avoid wearing shoes that are too tight. The typical pathogens of inflammation include bacteria such as staphylococci and streptococci as well as yeast and herpes viruses.

How to recognize a nail bed infection



When the nail bed is acutely inflamed, the diseased tissue reddens, swells, and causes pain. The affected areas of skin also feel hot and are characterized by a throbbing pain, which is triggered by the pulsation of the small blood vessels. If it is an infection with bacteria, pus even forms on the lateral edges and under the nail plate. This can react to pressure and under certain circumstances escape from the side of the inflamed area. Possible side effects can also be fever and swollen lymph nodes.

Which ointment helps with nail bed inflammation?



You can get various remedies in the pharmacy or online. Disinfectant solutions or ointments containing iodine or other antibacterial substances can help quickly, especially if bacteria are the cause of the infection.

Vegetable train ointment



Pulling ointments are very suitable for treating inflamed fingernails or toenails. Such ointments draw the inflammation to the surface of the skin, so the abscess matures faster. At first glance, this sounds paradoxical, but this way the skin becomes softer, the painful pressure decreases and the pus can drain naturally. The Zugsalve “ilon classic” helps against skin inflammation up to small abscesses and is said to be particularly gentle on the skin thanks to the herbal active ingredients.

Ointment with iodine



The Zugsalve “Betaisodon” contains the active ingredient iodine, which is suitable for reducing germs, disinfecting and supporting wound healing of nail bed inflammation. Iodine is also effective against a variety of pathogens such as bacteria, viruses and fungi.

Which home remedy helps with nail bed inflammation?



Incipient nail bed inflammation can be reduced by soothing foot baths. Anti-inflammatory herbal supplements like chamomile can soothe the skin and reduce inflammation. Soak the affected finger or toe in one twice a day for about 20 minutes Chamomile bath.

Can a nail bed infection be dangerous?



Simple measures such as baths, disinfecting solutions and ointments often help with the onset of inflammation. If you have nail bed inflammation for the first time, you can also seek advice from the pharmacy.

If the inflammation does not go away after the first treatment, the redness spreads, swelling or overheating occurs, the pain increases or if there are weeping or purulent areas, then you should consult a doctor. The first point of contact can be your family doctor, who will discuss further steps with you.

Longer-lasting nail bed inflammation that is not treated or not sufficiently treated can lead to the nail becoming deformed or falling off. In the worst case, the surrounding tissue, tendons and tendon sheaths and finally bone could be caught and painful bone inflammation would develop. Do not try to open a focus of pus yourself, otherwise bacteria could be carried into deeper tissue layers.

Prevent with the right nail care



Unpleasant nail bed infections can be prevented if you pay attention to the following things when caring for your nails.

You should trim your fingernails and toenails regularly to prevent them from growing in or breaking.

Fingernails must be filed round. Be careful not to cut too deep into the side wall. On the other hand, cut your toenails straight and file them down so that there are no sharp edges that could lead to injuries.

Do not cut cuticles with scissors. It is better if you gently push them back with a rounded, smooth slider, provided the skin is not dry and cracked.

A foot or hand bath, nourishing creams and oils care for the skin and nails and can make subsequent care easier.

Incidentally, you should not push back the cuticles during the nail bed inflammation in order to protect the skin and avoid further injuries.

Note: This article contains general information and cannot replace a consultation with a doctor.

