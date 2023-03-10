Frankfurt am Main – Vitamins, minerals and medicinal herbs (herbals) as well as dietary supplements (supplements) are a product group in the OTC pharmacy market (over the counter, prescription-free) that has been growing continuously over the past five years: around 2.9 billion euros were sold in the past Year implemented solely with minerals and vitamins. Incidentally, the vitamin C combinations increased the most. According to the analytics and consulting company IQVIA, the mail order business with vitamins, minerals, herbals and supplements (VMHS market) is an important sales branch for the VMHS market and accounts for 30 percent of sales.

