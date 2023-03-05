Home Health Trial run for brain surgery saves lives
Health

by admin
What surgeons need for brain surgeries The future has already begun in the so-called “Medusa Garage” at the Johannes Kepler University in Linz: Andreas Gruber wears 3D glasses and bends over a bald head. The skull is already open and the neurosurgeon is clipping an aneurysm – the protrusion of a blood vessel – into one of the folds of the brain. If it burst, the outcome would likely be fatal. In real life. Because it is the prototype

