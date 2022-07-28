PS VR2, a new VR device that can be used with PS5, is getting closer and closer to its launch, and Sony has recently announced new features to give everyone a sneak peek.



Among the newly announced functions, the most practical one is the “see-through image” function, which allows users to watch the surrounding real environment while wearing the device, so that they can quickly determine their position and find the hand control. Players can toggle this feature by simply pressing a function button on the device or using the Control Center. However, this function can only be viewed, not recorded.

In addition to the perspective image, players can also set a real play space. After scanning the room through the hand control and built-in camera, they can set the range. During the game, if they approach the boundary of the range, they will receive a warning to avoid encountering obstacles. Safety.

In addition, there is a new game live push function, which connects the camera and combines the player’s image and game screen to broadcast live. Although some new features have been announced, there is still no news on the launch time and supported games, and it seems that we will have to wait.

Source: Sony

