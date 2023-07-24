Home » Triple transplant on a 6-year-old boy in Bergamo, he’s doing well – Nutrition
Health

Triple transplant on a 6-year-old boy in Bergamo, he’s doing well – Nutrition

by admin
Triple transplant on a 6-year-old boy in Bergamo, he’s doing well – Nutrition

The 6-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis is doing well and has already been extubated.


“Congratulations for this rare and difficult operation and, more generally – commented the president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana – for the extraordinary work that this great Lombard excellence carries out day after day”.


The Bergamo hospital teams “have accustomed us to news that enters the history of modern medicine, like last year,” with the first lung transplant in Italy between living patients, from father to 5-year-old son.


“Along with these great news – concluded the president – there is a constant daily work of great successes. This week, the hospital will achieve the 2,000th liver transplant. A symbolic milestone for a great Lombard excellence of which we are proud”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Lower temperatures could lengthen life: don't you believe it?

You may also like

The Risks of Consuming Raw Ham: Who Should...

Is it possible to get back in shape...

Experience Wellness and Sustainability at the Mercedes-Benz WeLife...

The perfect diet of Maria De Filippi: so...

Technologic Srl in liquidation / Ministry of Health

The Effects of Reducing Refined Sugars and Processed...

Toddler dies after swimming in lake – because...

Telea Electronic Engineering Srl/Ministry of Health

What to sow now in summer

Spain, Supreme Court seeks arrest warrant for Puigdemont

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy