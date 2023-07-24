Xbox Introduces Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Custom Controllers with a Pizza Twist

Xbox Gives Fans a Chance to Win Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Controllers That Smell Like Pizza

Get ready to experience the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in a whole new way! Xbox has recently announced the launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and to celebrate the film’s release, they have created four unique custom controllers that not only look incredible but also apparently smell like pizza.

But hold on! Before you rush to the store to purchase one of these amazing controllers, there’s a catch. Xbox is giving fans a chance to win these limited edition controllers through a special giveaway. Each controller features a green design covered in ooze, staying true to the Turtles’ world, and is customized to represent each of the four heroes.

For instance, Donatello’s controller proudly displays his name and picture, making it a must-have for all Donnie fans out there. These controllers have been designed using a combination of 2D and 3D visualizations, giving them a unique and visually stunning appearance.

To enter the contest and get a shot at winning one of these exclusive controllers, all fans need to do is follow Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweet the official Xbox Game Pass sweepstakes tweet. It’s that simple! The official rules and more information about the giveaway can be found on the official Xbox website.

The giveaway has already started and runs from today, July 24, until August 13, so participants should put their ninja skills to the test and enter for a chance to win. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get your hands on these remarkable controllers that not only look amazing but also have the enticing aroma of pizza.

Fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise are surely buzzing with excitement as their favorite heroes are given a fresh new look in the Mutant Mayhem film. And now, with the chance to add a unique and impressive controller to their gaming collection, the excitement is reaching new heights.

So, whether you’re a Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, or Raphael fan, don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity. Follow Xbox Game Pass, retweet their sweepstakes tweet, and keep your fingers crossed until August 13. Don’t forget to read the official rules for the giveaway, available on the official Xbox website.

With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem set to hit the screens next Friday, it’s the perfect time to grab one of these limited edition controllers and prepare to immerse yourself in the epic adventures of the heroes in a half shell. May the luckiest gamers win!

