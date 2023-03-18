March 18, 202313:38

from-the-web The former US president Donald Trump urges its supporters to “take back the country” talking about the announcement of a his imminent arrest and on his social media Truth writes: “Illegal leaks from the corrupt Manhattan attorney’s office indicate that the former US president will be arrested on Tuesday next week. Let’s rally, take back the country.”

Trump’s social media allegations Calling the leaks “illegal” and the New York attorney’s office “corrupt and politicized,” he says the rumors “indicate, with no proven crimes, that the Republican candidate and former US president will arrested” and calls the American dream “dead”. “The anarchists of the radical left – he continues – stole the elections and the heart of our country. Our nation is now the Third World. Crime and inflation are destroying our way of life”.

Money for silence? The New York attorney is considering charges brought against Trump in an investigation into money paid to women who claimed to have had sexual encounters with him to obtain their silence.

The case of Stormy Daniels In particular, NBC has announced that the grand jury in Manhattan is investigating the alleged payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. It would be 130,000 dollars paid by Trump to buy the woman’s silence on their past relationship.

“They accuse me of a crime based on a wrong story” Trump continued his rant by declaring that “American patriots are being arrested and held in cages like animals, while criminals and leftist offenders are allowed to go free.” And again, on the charges against him, they would be based on a crime “based on an old and completely wrong story”.

However, Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina assured some American media that the former president will hand himself over to the authorities without complications if he is indicted.

