A case of tuberculosis was reported at the municipal nursery school of Martinengo, causing concern among the parents of the children hosted



. This was announced by the Infectious Disease Prevention and Surveillance sector of the Ats, with a communication addressed to the managers of the structure, parents and the mayor,



in which, however, it is not specified whether the case in question concerns one of the 52 children who attend the nursery or the staff



. A videoconference will be held today at 5pm during which Ats will inform parents about what happened and the interventions to be carried out.