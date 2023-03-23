Home Technology Crash Team Rumble Launches June 20 Business Wire
SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crash Bandicoot™ and its team are back with an all-new Crash™ game, a 4v4 multiplayer team battle game unlike anything fans have seen before different!Developed by Toys For Bob™ and published by Activision Publishing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)Crash Team RumbleIt is expected to launch on June 20, 2023.Fans can pre-order from now onCrash Team RumbleGet the game closed beta * opportunity. The closed beta is planned for April 20-24. This early preview allows fans to play the game before it goes live, and gives Toys For Bob the opportunity to work with the gaming community to help them create a best-in-class gaming experience.

This press release contains multimedia content. The full press release is available at:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005248/en/

Crash Team RumbleThe closed beta will feature five heroes and villains from the Crash universe, as well as three unique arenas filled with colour, danger and surprising strategic advantages, featuring the charisma and personality traits Toys for Bob are known for. Fans joining the closed beta can play as Crash Bandicoot, Coco, Tawna, Neo Cortex and Dingodile, equip their heroes with unique equipable powers, and use special moves and abilities tactically to win. During the closed beta, player squads can choose from three colorful maps, each varying in size, layout, challenge, and relic stations that unlock unique powers, allowing players to take on their opponents gain the upper hand.

Paul Yan, co-head of Toys For Bob Studios, said: “We are very excited that fans will be able to experience early access to Toys For Bob during the closed beta in April.Crash Team Rumble. We take community feedback very seriously and will use it to fine-tune the game to ensure a great player experience on launch day. See you in closed beta! ”

existCrash Team RumbleIn , players can choose their own characters from the list of friends and foes in the Crash universe, and each character belongs to the following three roles-blocker (Blocker), booster (Booster) or scorer (Scorer). Teams work together tactically using different characters in an attempt to be the first to stockpile the most Wumpa Fruit in their own drop zone, while defending the opponent’s drop zone. Unique relic powers bring an additional strategic element to the game, allowing players to gain the upper hand when scoring and lead their team to victory.Crash Team RumbleFeatures cross-play**, allowing players on different consoles to team up and join competitions.

Crash Team RumbleAvailable on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox® Series X/S and Xbox One® for a suggested retail price of $29.99 for the Standard Edition and $39.99 for the Deluxe Edition.Crash Team RumbleThe Standard Edition includes the full game, post-launch seasonal content and a limited-time mode, access to closed beta licenses (for those who pre-ordered it) and the Season 1 Premium Battle Pass. The Deluxe Edition has all the content of the Standard Edition, plus the instant unlocks of the 25 Battle Pass tiers from Season 1, the Season 2 premium Battle Pass, and the digital “Prototype Pack,” which includes a collection of heroes and villains for every hero and villain at launch. Customization options and other items. Buy either version to enjoy exciting seasonal content added after the game goes live.

For more information or to pre-order the game, please visitCrash BandicootOfficial websiteand inInstagramTwitterFacebookandTikTokFollow @CrashBandicoot on Facebook to learn aboutCrash Team RumbleMore news and information from .click onhereCheck out the trailer.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is the world‘s premier developer and publisher of interactive entertainment, connecting hundreds of millions of gamers around the world through the joy, fun and competitive excitement of epic entertainment. Activision has global operations and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI ), an S&P 500 company.To learn more about Activision and its products, please visit the company’s websitewww.activision.comOr follow @Activision.

* The game’s actual release platform and beta dates are subject to change. The beta version is downloaded separately. Game times are subject to possible interruptions and time zone differences.For more details seewww.crashbandicoot.com. The minimum testing period is two days and time is limited. Requires an Activision account, internet connection, and may require a PlayStation®Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription.

** Cross-platform play supports PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Information in this press release that refers to Activision Publishing’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies for the future are forward-looking statements, includingCrash Team Rumble“and”Crash Team Rumble》A statement regarding the expected release, features, functionality, gameplay, and pricing of the Closed Beta. These statements are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements in this press release include: unanticipated product delays, and Activision Blizzard’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q Other factors mentioned in the risk factors section of the quarterly report. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this press release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard undertakes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be correct when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control and could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

© 2023 Activision Publishing, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION, CRASH, CRASH BANDICOOT, CRASH TEAM RUMBLE and TOYS FOR BOB are trademarks of Activision Publishing Company. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

The original version is available on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005248/en/

Disclaimer: The original version of this announcement is the officially authorized version. The translation is for the convenience of understanding only, please refer to the original text, the original text version is the only legally valid version.

contact method:

Marisa Benveniste
activision
[email protected]

Screenshot from Crash Team Rumble game (Photo: Business Wire)

