Home Health Tumor mass of over 70 kg removed from a young woman – Medicine
Health

by admin
A 70 kg tumor mass was removed from a young woman at the Molinette hospital in Turin. She completely obstructed her abdomen reaching her lungs to the point of not allowing her to breathe. This would be the heaviest tumor mass reported in the medical literature. The woman, who arrived in the emergency room in very serious conditions, was subjected to double surgery. Before her, the liquid part of a cyst, 52 liters, was drained, later she was removed the solid part, 25 kg. The patient was transferred to Resuscitation in Surgery and then to Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition.

