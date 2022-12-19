news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, DECEMBER 19 – Cancer diagnoses are increasing in Italy compared to 2020. In fact, 390,700 new cases are estimated in 2022, +14,100 in 2 years. And if prevention screenings have resumed in the post-Covid phase, it is however an alarm for incorrect lifestyles: 33% of adults are overweight and 10% obese, 24% smoke and sedentary people have increased from 23% in 2008 to 31% in 2021. This is the photograph taken from the volume ‘The numbers of cancer in Italy 2022’, presented today to the Ministry of Health and the result of the collaboration between Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology), Airtum, the Aiom Foundation, Ons, Passes, Silver Passes and Siapec.



The pandemic, experts point out, led to a drop in new diagnoses in 2020 partly linked to the interruption of screening, but today we are witnessing a recovery in cancer cases as in other European countries. A picture that risks getting worse if an embankment is not put in place for incorrect lifestyles.



The delays in assistance accumulated during the pandemic also weigh, but there is a resumption of secondary prevention programs and early stage surgery. The most frequently diagnosed cancer in 2022 was breast cancer (55,700 cases, +0.5% compared to 2020), followed by colorectal cancer (48,100, +1.5% in men and +1.6% in women). women), lung (43,900, +1.6% in men and +3.6% in women), prostate (40,500, +1.5%) and bladder (29,200, +1.7% in men and +1.5% in women). 0% in women). On the other hand, the resumption of screening programs should be read positively, having returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2021, in particular the mammography one reaches 46% coverage (in 2020 it stood at 30%), for the colorectal of 30 % (was 17% in 2020) and for the cervix 35% (was 23% in 2020). (HANDLE).

