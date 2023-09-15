Tumors, here’s what to know before asking for a second medical consultation

What do you need to know before asking for a “second opinion” after receiving a cancer diagnosis? «First of all you need to have all the clinical documentation: the tests, as updated and complete as possible, are indispensable in order to have a well-founded opinion – replies Saverio Cinieri, president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) which organized the «Giornate dell’ Ethics”, started today in Loreto, focusing precisely on second opinion -. Another very important step is to be sure to consult an expert in the pathology in question, a doctor and a center that truly specializes in that type of cancer.”

