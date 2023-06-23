Home » Tumors: new therapy for the elderly and heart patients with lymphoma – Medicine
Health

Tumors: new therapy for the elderly and heart patients with lymphoma – Medicine

(ANSA) – AVIANO, JUNE 23 – In diffuse large cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, an aggressive and very frequent form of the disease, a new scheme of chemotherapy that is less toxic to the heart can also be applied to elderly and heart patients. A study by the Italian Lymphoma Foundation, coordinated by Michele Spina, director of medical oncology and immune-related tumors of Cro di Aviano (Pordenone) emerges from a study published in the international scientific journal Boold Advances.

The results derive from the analysis of data from the largest national prospective study on lymphomas in the elderly, the so-called Elderly Project, which followed over 1,200 patients, with the coordination of the working group of the Oncological Reference Center of Aviano.

“Using innovative geriatric evaluation tools – explains Spina – we verified how all elderly patients have the possibility of being treated with a ‘tailored’ therapy, personalized not only on the basis of the characteristics of the disease, but also on individual comorbidities”.

The work published in Boold Advances demonstrated how, in the context of a ‘drug cocktail’ to treat this type of lymphoma, the replacement of a cardio-toxic drug with one potentially less dangerous for the heart leads to the same results in terms of healing (over 70% of patients are alive at three years), but with a reduction in cardiological complications. (HANDLE).

