Home Health Tumors, the Franco Pannuti study center is born
Health

Tumors, the Franco Pannuti study center is born

by admin

The ANT (National Cancer Association) Italia Onlus Foundation, founded in Bologna in 1978 by the oncologist Franco Pannuti and which has taken care of over 149,000 resident patients since 1985, is blowing out 45 candles this year in 11 different Italian regions. For the occasion, the non-profit organization does not just blow out the lighted candles and decides to celebrate by setting up the new academic-scientific body “Centro Studi Franco Pannuti”, intended for research and data collection, and relaunching some of its historic initiatives, such as the itinerant visits of the “Prevention Tour” or the awareness programs on correct lifestyles dedicated to primary school students.

See also  High cholesterol, this food is wonderful: with the right amount the benefits are guaranteed

You may also like

Ferrari looks to the market: looking for a...

Breakfast biscuits allegedly contaminated with pesticides: the results...

New discovery in the water, had never been...

Reduce the risk of cancer – by avoiding...

From Inzaghi to Lukaku: Inter and the (im)possible...

Hair oil for dry ends: Nourishing beauty tool

a large city gymnasium, but Ataf moves ahead

Discover the most beautiful bob variants for a...

Can anti-anxiety therapy in pregnancy harm the fetus?...

Corona news: Biden wants to publish secret information...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy