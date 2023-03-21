The ANT (National Cancer Association) Italia Onlus Foundation, founded in Bologna in 1978 by the oncologist Franco Pannuti and which has taken care of over 149,000 resident patients since 1985, is blowing out 45 candles this year in 11 different Italian regions. For the occasion, the non-profit organization does not just blow out the lighted candles and decides to celebrate by setting up the new academic-scientific body “Centro Studi Franco Pannuti”, intended for research and data collection, and relaunching some of its historic initiatives, such as the itinerant visits of the “Prevention Tour” or the awareness programs on correct lifestyles dedicated to primary school students.