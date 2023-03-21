Joe Freshgoods and New Balance, who have collaborated many times, have returned to continue to add new works this time, and are the first to reveal a new cooperation series called “Beneath the Surface”.

This series focuses on presenting outdoor style, adding elements of mountaineering equipment on the basis of New Balance 610 and Rainier. In addition to the smooth outline of trail running shoes, bright colors such as green and orange and eye-catching embroidery patterns, the former also pays special attention to material performance. , including breathable mesh uppers, climbing ropes instead of traditional shoelaces, ACTEVA LITE lightweight midsole, AT TREAD multi-purpose outdoor outsole technology, etc.

The mountaineering boot-like Rainier features Joe Freshgoods’ original camouflage print, olive green suede overlays, and gold eyelets, while the inner leather blends GORE-TEX technology and a sturdy Vibram outsole, inspired by mountaineering backpacker embroidered patches. The tongue label inspired by the film is also a detail highlight.

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance “Beneath the Surface” series is expected to officially debut in April, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.