Aesthetics does not mean only appearance, but care of what in the body represents our ‘business card’ towards others. Therefore, the attention in the choice of personnel to rely on must be high, even more so if the person requesting aesthetic treatments is a patient who has had cancer. For this reason, the guidelines for oncological aesthetic services and the requirements that the specialist in oncological aesthetics must meet in order to operate in her sector have been defined. Indications contained in the Reference Practices of the Professional Association of Oncological Aesthetics (APEO) UNI/PdR 130:2022 presented today in the Senate in a national conference organized in collaboration with Senator Ylenia ZAMBI, of the Commission for Social Affairs, Health, Public and Private Employment , social Security.

Over 80% of cancer patients suffer significant damage to the skin, nails and other skin appendages due to treatment. Dryness, dehydration, fissures, redness, thickening in the support points appear. Nails may split, lift, thicken, and acne-like lesions may appear on the face. In fact, anticancer drugs alter the structure and physiology of the epidermis: the skin barrier is damaged, the physiological renewal of the epidermis is blocked and inflammation occurs in the deepest layers.

Expert hands

The treatment of these side effects cannot be left to inexperience and improvisation, but it is essential to follow aesthetic protocols that are clinically tested, validated and published in reviewed scientific journals. Protocols that have been defined in the Reference Practices UNI/PdR 130:2022: Aesthetic services for cancer patients – Specialist in Oncological Aesthetics. It is a tool that defines the guidelines of oncological aesthetic services and the requirements that the Oncological Aesthetic Specialist must have in order to operate in her sector.

The Guidelines

The Reference Practices were developed by APEO and AIOM (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) in a collaboration agreement with UNI and with the contribution of CEPAS (Company of the Bureau Veritas Group, dedicated to the Certification of Skills), FAVO, Confartigianato and CNA . “It is a fundamental milestone that in Italy marks a real before and after in the field of oncological aesthetics – underlines Amber Carolina Redaelli, president of APEO. The new publication is, in fact, synonymous with credibility, reliability, scientific nature and expert hands at the service of cancer patients. At the same time it represents a very important tool for Oncological Aesthetic Specialists, as it provides precise and detailed indications for the provision of aesthetic services to cancer patients to preserve their dignity and their psycho-physical well-being”.

The social role of the beautician

Thanks to scientific research, today the survival of cancer patients has lengthened and the collateral objective – in addition to the treatment of the tumor – is also to ensure that we live with it in the best possible way. “The guidelines for Oncological Aesthetic Specialists aim to improve the quality of life of patients suffering from oncological and haematological pathology – says Valter Andreazza, APEO General Secretary and Project Leader. For these people, nail problems, swelling, scars, loss of physiological functions, inflammation and spots are a sad reality. APEO wants to concretely help people undergoing cancer therapy with its protocols. At the same time also create an awareness of the social role of the beautician which is fundamental in an oncology which must increasingly defeat the disease but also take care of the person. This professional figure must increase his skills to deal with complex problems and interface with the medical profession. In this sense, the APEO path represents a first step towards new synergies and collaborations between the two professional fields”.