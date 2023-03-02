Home Entertainment Doctor! — Hart Amsterdammuseum
Entertainment

Doctor! — Hart Amsterdammuseum

by admin
Doctor! — Hart Amsterdammuseum

It’s done. On Friday 11 November I finally obtained my PhD for my research into Van Eeghen: Money, faith and good friends. Piet van Eeghen and the metamorphosis of Amsterdam, 1816-1889.

Doctor Laura with the diploma with Paul Knevel, committee member, on the left and Jouke Turpijn, one of the paranymphs, on the right. Photo made by Pim van der Zwaan

I don’t think I’ve ever been this nervous in my life been. I didn’t find the lay talk that scary, but the public exam was. It only takes 45 minutes to reach the famous ‘hora est’. But in those three quarters of an hour you get to answer a number of terribly difficult questions from the highly educated committee members. Questions you haven’t seen before. And you know all the time: if you fail, the whole room will witness it.

Laura on the podium with paranymphs Jouke Turpijn Arjan Nobel. Photo made by Pim van der Zwaan

Laura on the podium with paranymphs Jouke Turpijn Arjan Nobel. Photo made by Pim van der Zwaan

Fortunately, that room was full of friends, which made a difference. And I had two excellent paranymphs by my side, which helped too. Long story short: the loot is in. No one can take that diploma (in a huge red tube) away from me.

Dissertation Van Eeghen. Photo made by Pim van der Zwaan

Dissertation Van Eeghen. Photo made by Pim van der Zwaan

Some people asked me if I found it difficult to separate from Piet after all these years. Fortunately, that is not yet the case. The commercial edition of my thesis will be published in January, together with a small presentation about Van Eeghen in the treasury of the City Archives. I get to put those together in the coming weeks, great to do. And in 2024 there will even be an entire exhibition about Van Eeghen in the Amsterdam Museum aan de Amstel.

You are not rid of Piet and me for the time being.

By doctors!

By doctors!

See also  Journalist harassed on live TV by a fan after Empoli-Fiorentina: "He slapped me on the butt"

You may also like

Independent home design brand CR3304 launches its first...

PANGAR releases an experimental maloya mixtape

From fashion to pets, double-digit growth for Directa...

Valextra 2023 Milan Autumn/Winter Fashion Week Valextra 24/7...

There is a trick to increase the range...

Louis Vuitton “White Canvas: LV Trainer Sneaker Collaboration...

Japanese voice actor Takahashi Liyi’s first solo concert...

Post Archive Faction 2023 Spring/Summer Collection “5.0+” The...

How did Italian star table water “San Pellegrino”...

Ben Affleck in talks to direct new DCU...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy