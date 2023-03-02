It’s done. On Friday 11 November I finally obtained my PhD for my research into Van Eeghen: Money, faith and good friends. Piet van Eeghen and the metamorphosis of Amsterdam, 1816-1889.

Doctor Laura with the diploma with Paul Knevel, committee member, on the left and Jouke Turpijn, one of the paranymphs, on the right. Photo made by Pim van der Zwaan

I don’t think I’ve ever been this nervous in my life been. I didn’t find the lay talk that scary, but the public exam was. It only takes 45 minutes to reach the famous ‘hora est’. But in those three quarters of an hour you get to answer a number of terribly difficult questions from the highly educated committee members. Questions you haven’t seen before. And you know all the time: if you fail, the whole room will witness it.

Laura on the podium with paranymphs Jouke Turpijn Arjan Nobel. Photo made by Pim van der Zwaan

Fortunately, that room was full of friends, which made a difference. And I had two excellent paranymphs by my side, which helped too. Long story short: the loot is in. No one can take that diploma (in a huge red tube) away from me.

Dissertation Van Eeghen. Photo made by Pim van der Zwaan

Some people asked me if I found it difficult to separate from Piet after all these years. Fortunately, that is not yet the case. The commercial edition of my thesis will be published in January, together with a small presentation about Van Eeghen in the treasury of the City Archives. I get to put those together in the coming weeks, great to do. And in 2024 there will even be an entire exhibition about Van Eeghen in the Amsterdam Museum aan de Amstel.

You are not rid of Piet and me for the time being.