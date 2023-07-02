Twitter, because Elon Musk limits the tweets that can be seen

On his Twitter the word “Elon” is by far the trend of the day with millions of mentions in Italy alone. Since the owner of the social network, Elon Musk, announced a tightening on the posts that certain categories of users can view on the platform, there has been talk of nothing else. Twitter will temporarily limit the reading of tweets to contain the use of data available on the social network by third parties, in particular by those who feed artificial intelligence models. The platform will limit reading to 6,000 messages per day for verified accounts, those with the so-called blue check, 600 for unverified users and 300 for new unverified accounts. Thresholds that should be raised to 8,000, 800 and 400 respectively soon.

Read also: Musk and Zuckerberg go to de facto: they will fight in a ring

On the one hand the desire to increase revenues, on the other hand make life difficult for platforms such as ChatGpt. The choice was made “to remedy the extreme levels of data collection and manipulation of the system,” Elon Musk explained in a tweet. Already yesterday the entrepreneur had announced that it would no longer be possible to read messages on Twitter without connecting via an account. “Almost all companies that deal with artificial intelligence, from start-ups to the largest groups in the world, were collecting large quantities of data,” insisted Musk who recently railed against the risks inherent in artificial intelligence. In conjunction with the announcement of the new limitations, reports of inaccessibility to the platform on the Downdetector website increased.