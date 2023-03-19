Home Health two boys dying and two others injured
Health

two boys dying and two others injured

by admin
two boys dying and two others injured

Robecco sul Naviglio (Milan), 19 March 2023 – Two boys hospitalized in very serious conditionsThose. two more wounded. And the accident report which occurred tonight around one in via Gorizia a Robecco on the Naviglioin the Milan area.

According to initial information, the young people were a in an Audi A3 that in‘taking a sharp bend it went crashing frontally against the house wall, also destroying the gate. The firefighters also had to intervene to extract the occupants from the metal sheets.

The most serious he is 19 years old transported to the Niguarda hospital in Milan for serious injuries to the limbs and internal organs; is hospitalized resuscitation ed is in danger of life. the driver, 25 years old, he is in hospital in Monza, where he underwent surgery and is no longer in danger of dying. Also for the other two, a 29enne at the hospital in Legnano, who also underwent surgery and a 21 enne at the San Carlo hospital in Milan there is no fear for their lives.

The investigations are entrusted to the police of the Abbiategrasso company.

See also  Covid: 60,191 positive, 184 victims - Medicine

You may also like

“We don’t know what future it will have”

Turin, new mitral prosthesis implanted with a beating...

they are cheap and contain proteins»- breaking latest...

Recipes and ideas what to do with leftover...

Daniele Dal Moro will be absent in Monday’s...

Minister answers questions from local citizens

Health: the world’s first beating-heart mitral prosthesis implanted...

they are cheap and contain proteins»- breaking latest...

Nicotine Pouches: Free from tobacco but not from...

Why banks fail – Il Post

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy