Robecco sul Naviglio (Milan), 19 March 2023 – Two boys hospitalized in very serious conditionsThose. two more wounded. And the accident report which occurred tonight around one in via Gorizia a Robecco on the Naviglioin the Milan area.

According to initial information, the young people were a in an Audi A3 that in‘taking a sharp bend it went crashing frontally against the house wall, also destroying the gate. The firefighters also had to intervene to extract the occupants from the metal sheets.

The most serious he is 19 years old transported to the Niguarda hospital in Milan for serious injuries to the limbs and internal organs; is hospitalized resuscitation ed is in danger of life. the driver, 25 years old, he is in hospital in Monza, where he underwent surgery and is no longer in danger of dying. Also for the other two, a 29enne at the hospital in Legnano, who also underwent surgery and a 21 enne at the San Carlo hospital in Milan there is no fear for their lives.

The investigations are entrusted to the police of the Abbiategrasso company.